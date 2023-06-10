Intuitive announces UK-first robotic-assisted surgery training program in partnership with Newcastle Surgical Training Centre

Intuitive has today announced that surgical trainees from across Northeast England are gaining hands-on experience of robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) with da Vinci surgical systems thanks to a UK first programme designed to train the next generation of surgeons.

More than 30 surgical trainees in urology, colorectal , HPB and upper gastro-intestinal from NHS trusts across the Northeast are enrolled in the landmark programme which is designed to give access to technology training on a da Vinci surgical system at an earlier stage in a surgeon’s career.

The da Vinci Academic Surgical Trainee Programme is run by the Newcastle Surgical Training Centre (NSTC) in partnership with Intuitive, the pioneering global leader of RAS and developer of the da Vinci surgical systems that are used across trusts in England.

Professor Alan Horgan, consultant colorectal surgeon at Newcastle Hospitals is the co-director of the Newcastle Surgical Training Centre and believes the training programme has huge benefits for trainees in the region.

This means a lot to the Newcastle Surgical Training Centre and also to the Trust – to be the first of its kind in the UK and indeed in Europe to be running a surgical training programme which will allow all trainees to become proficient in robotic surgery by the time they complete surgical training. For our patients this is great news as there will be more and more surgeries being performed robotically in the future and it means their surgeons will have been trained at an early stage to perform these procedures and they can take full advantage of the technology.” Professor Alan Horgan, Consultant Colorectal Surgeon, Newcastle Hospitals

Existing practice within the NHS sees surgeons begin training to use a robotic-assisted surgical system once they have qualified as a consultant, limiting the access a trainee surgeon can have to this pioneering technology.

To date, more than 66,000 surgeons have been trained to use the da Vinci surgical system worldwide. Last year, Intuitive became the largest provider of robotic-assisted surgical technology training to receive accreditation by The Royal College of Surgeons of England.

To enable trainee surgeons to become proficient sooner in their careers, Intuitive has developed a structured curriculum for trainees to participate in robotic-assisted surgical procedures with da Vinci surgical systems, which incorporates key elements of its established Technology Training Pathway.

We are excited to collaborate with healthcare institutions in the Northeast of England to run the UK’s first programme to train the next generation of surgeons to use da Vinci systems. We look forward to working with this cohort of trainees over the next three years who represent the future of surgery here in the UK, as they go on to utilise our technology to support the NHS in improving outcomes and productivity and deliver better overall experience for patients while lowering the total cost of care.” David Marante, Regional Director, Intuitive UK and Ireland

Trainees will use Intuitive’s digital learning platform and the My Intuitive App throughout the programme, enabling them to access their operational data during their training. These industry-leading tools allow them to analyse trends, see how their learning is progressing and share their data with mentors to review and learn from.

Once the trainees have successfully completed all four phases of the programme, they will be awarded with a training equivalent certificate, which shows technical competence on the da Vinci surgical system.