New atraumatic uterine manipulator for minimally invasive gynecological surgery

Asociación RUVID Researchers from the Biomechanics and Ergonomics research group of the Universitat Jaume I, the Abdomino-Pelvic Oncology Surgery Referral Unit (UR-COAP) of the General University Hospital of Castelló and the Fisabio Foundation have developed an atraumatic uterine manipulator for minimally invasive gynecological surgery.

Several studies have shown the need to design a uterine manipulator that improves the laparoscopic/robotic surgical technique and, more particularly, does not damage initial uterine cervical tumors during the intervention.

The aim of the team of researchers is for the patented surgical instrument to be used in laparoscopic/robotic abdominal hysterectomies, by means of a suction mechanism incorporating a set of exchangeable cups of varying sizes that allow it to be attached to the cervix.

This would avoid damage to the initial tumor, minimize the harm caused by manipulating the uterus and reduce the possible migration of probable carcinogens. The benefits would also include a reduction in surgery time and an increase in patient safety by reducing the number of complications arising from the surgical technique.

The technology, validated at pilot scale in the laboratory setting and protected by a patent application, has emerged within the framework of the UJI-FISABIO collaboration program and would be applicable in industries that manufacture and market uterine manipulators. It is available for development and adaptation in specific applications through specific agreements and subsequent licensing agreements with companies.

