Gene editing receives higher favorability ratings than GMOs in social and traditional media

Gene editing and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) have been topics of significant debate in recent years. A new study from the Alliance for Science, an initiative based at the Boyce Thompson Institute, has revealed a positive shift in public sentiment towards one aspect of agricultural biotechnology, showing that gene editing consistently receives higher favorability ratings than GMOs in both social and traditional English-language media.

The study was published after analyzing data from a five-year period between January 2018 and December 2022. The data provides valuable insights for the scientific community and professionals in science communication.

Our sentiment analysis shows that favorability is especially positive in social media, with close to 100% favorability achieved in numerous monthly values throughout our five years of analysis. We believe that the scientific community can therefore be cautiously optimistic based on current trends that gene editing will be accepted by the public and be able to achieve its promise of making a substantial contribution to future food security and environmental sustainability worldwide."

Mark Lynas, study's lead author

The study, published in the journal GM Crops & Food, revealed a consistent difference between the favorability of gene editing and GMOs, with gene editing enjoying substantially higher favorability ratings than GMOs. "This could be the result of the relative novelty of gene editing as an issue, which has not – unlike GMOs – been the subject of a decades-long campaign of negative publicity by opponents," Lynas explained.

The research team also noted that the scientific community may have learned from its early deployment of GMOs and made efforts to avoid repeating them as gene editing is used more extensively. "It may also be the case that gene editing – which largely involves DNA alterations that could possibly happen in nature – is less inherently 'scary' than transgenic techniques transferring DNA sequences between unrelated species," Lynas added.

Related Stories

Interestingly, the study found that social media coverage of gene editing has been surprisingly positive in recent years, even as it has reached substantially bigger audiences. "This contradicts often-heard statements about how social media tends to be negative and polarizing: our analysis suggests the opposite, that social media on this new technology at least has been very positive over time," Lynas said.

While the study reveals a positive trend in public acceptance of gene editing, the authors caution that recent indications of sustained downward trends may be a cause for concern. They emphasize the importance of analyzing changing sentiment over time and monitoring for potential negative shifts in public perception. They highlight the need for ongoing communication and engagement with the public to ensure a better understanding of these technologies.

"The positive coverage of agricultural gene editing in both traditional and social media is encouraging," said Dr. Sheila Ochugboju, Executive Director of the Alliance for Science. "These findings suggest that the battle for public opinion is not lost, and the scientific community can find hope in the potential acceptance of gene editing technologies."

Source:

Boyce Thompson Institute

Journal reference:

Lynas, M., et al. (2023) Gene editing achieves consistently higher favorability in social and traditional media than GMOs. GM Crops & Food. doi.org/10.1080/21645698.2023.2226889.

Posted in: Genomics | Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Catalent adds new cryogenic capabilities at Shiga, Japan, facility to support clinical supply demand for cell and gene therapy development
"Homing gene drive system" could help suppress agricultural pests
Gene drive technology could help eradicate malaria
Scientists uncover key molecular culprit in ALS: PEG10 gene implicated in pathogenesis
Single dose of anti-Müllerian hormone gene therapy can induce long-term contraception in domestic cats
Cell and gene therapy CDMO Andelyn Biosciences celebrates over 20 years of leadership and innovation with opening of new 180,000 square foot manufacturing headquarters
New study warns of dangers of gene editing in human embryos
Space travel weakens immune system by altering gene expression in white blood cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Strongest genetic risk factors for Viking disease are inherited from Neanderthals