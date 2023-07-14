Australian researchers discover how COVID-19 can infect the human placenta

Notes Reviewers' Notes

In a landmark study published in Nature Cell Biology, Australian researchers, led by Professor Jose Polo from Monash University and the University of Adelaide and University of Melbourne's Professor Kanta Subbarao from the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity (Doherty Institute), have revealed how COVID-19 can infect the human placenta.

Research has shown that COVID-19 infections during pregnancy may lead to adverse outcomes, but little is known about the mechanisms behind the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnancy.

The Australian research team grew placenta tissue in the lab, using a state-of-the-art method developed by Professor Polo and colleagues where human skin cells are "reprogrammed" into trophoblast stem cells (the cells that help a developing embryo attach to the wall of the uterus, forming part of the placenta). They found that ACE2, a protein that acts as the doorway for SARS-CoV-2 to enter organs such as the lung, is present in specific placental cells, like syncytiotrophoblasts (ST cells).

Importantly, ST cells were susceptible to the virus – a major finding as these placental cells produce the key hormone for maintaining pregnancy (hCG).

Dr Joseph Chen, a stem cell biologist at Monash University and co-first author of the report, said this discovery explains several clinical reports indicating inflammation of the placenta due to COVID-19.

We observed that SARS-CoV-2 infection led to a significant reduction in the survival and differentiation of ST cells, which in turn resulted in lower production of hCG. It suggests that this is how COVID-19 could impact pregnancy, though further investigations are needed."

Dr Joseph Chen, stem cell biologist at Monash University

Virologist at Doherty Institute and co-first author of the study Dr Jessica Neil said, "our team also discovered that anti-ACE2 antibodies and antiviral drugs were effective in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection and restoring normal ST differentiation and function".

Professor Subbarao said that this study is a significant advance for the broader understanding of viral infections in pregnancy.

Related Stories

"Our study provides valuable insights into the link between SARS-CoV-2 infection and placenta pathology. This is a game changer as we are now equipped to explore how the early placenta may be affected by other viruses as well," she said.

Professor Polo emphasized the importance of the research in establishing a platform to study early placental cell types.

"This study not only helps us to understand what happens when the placenta is infected with the COVID-19 virus during pregnancy, it also means we have established a broader, scalable and tractable platform to study early placental cell types," he said.

Source:

Monash University

Journal reference:

Chen, J., et al. (2023). A placental model of SARS-CoV-2 infection reveals ACE2-dependent susceptibility and differentiation impairment in syncytiotrophoblasts. Nature Cell Biology. doi.org/10.1038/s41556-023-01182-0.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study identifies the predictors of post-coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) syndrome symptoms
Survey sabotage: careless and inattentive participants misrepresent COVID-19 cleaning habits
Could neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies pre-exposure prophylaxis be cost-effective in a population at risk for severe COVID-19?
The causative role of age-associated pre-existing senescent cells on COVID-19 severity
Dengue outbreak overlapped COVID-19 crisis in Key Largo, Florida in 2020: Call for enhanced disease testing protocols
The role of pulmonary dysfunction and COVID-19 severity in the development of Long COVID
IL-9 identified as contributor to viral spread and airway inflammation in COVID-19
Unlocking the immune puzzle: study evaluates the immune impact of second booster COVID-19 vaccine

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
How does SARS-CoV-2 affect the placenta during pregnancy?