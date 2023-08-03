Quality of life is an independent predictor of death and hospitalization in heart failure

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Heart failure (HF) is generally associated with poor quality of life (QoL). Limited data are available characterizing health-related QoL (HRQL) in Chinese patients with HF.

The authors of this article used the Minnesota Living with Heart Failure Questionnaire (MLHFQ) to record QoL in 4082 patients with HF from China who were followed up over 12 months in the Heart Failure Registry of Patient Outcomes (HERO) study. Baseline HRQL and differences in QoL between women and men with heart failure were compared. Multivariable Cox regression with adjustment for variables was used to assess the association between MLHFQ summary.

At baseline, the mean MLHFQ in the overall population was 42.9 ± 19.57; the scores for physical and emotional domains were 22.0 ± 8.69 and 8.66 ± 6.08, respectively. Women had a higher (poorer) MLHFQ summary score (44.27 ± 19.13) than men (41.63 ± 19.90) (P<0.001). Female patients also had higher MLHFQ physical and emotional scores than male patients (P<0.001). The specific scores of the questionnaire were higher in women than men. NYHA class was the strongest independent predictor of MLHFQ score (β=6.12 unit increment; P<0.001). Sex was not independently associated with higher MLHFQ scores after multivariable adjustments. The 12-month mortality in the overall cohort was 19.6%, the hospitalization rate was 24.4%, and the composite endpoint was 40.15%. A 10-point increase in MLHFQ score was associated with higher risk of mortality (female and male HRs=1.19 [95% CI 1.12-1.26]; P<0.001 and 1.18 [95% CI 1.12-1.24]; P<0.001, respectively) and composite outcomes (HRs=1.08 [95% CI 1.04-1.13]; P<0.001 and 1.11 [95% CI 1.07-1.14]; P<0.001, respectively). Females did not show a significant association between HRQL and hospitalization (HR=1.04 [95% CI 0.99-1.09]; P=0.107).

Quality of life was largely poorer in women than men, but was similar between sexes in terms of physical burden and emotional limitation. HRQL is an independent predictor of all-cause death and HF hospitalization in patients with HF.

Compuscript Ltd

Jingxuan, L., et al. (2023) Sex Differences in Quality of Life and Clinical Outcomes in Patients with Heart Failure. Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications. doi.org/10.15212/CVIA.2023.0046.

