EULAR releases new recommendations for non-pharmacological management of SLE and SSc

Notes Reviewers' Notes

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a chronic autoimmune disease characterized by multisystem involvement. Systemic sclerosis (SSc) or scleroderma is another rheumatic autoimmune disease that affects blood vessels, skin, and visceral organs. EULAR has previously published recommendations for the management of these two conditions focused on pharmacological drugs, but different non-pharmacological interventions may also be suitable for these patients to manage certain symptoms and complications. However, these kinds of supportive non-drug treatments have not yet been standardized, and in everyday practice they are often underused.

The new EULAR recommendations were developed by a multidisciplinary task force of patient research partners, nurses, and health care professionals from rheumatology as well as experts in physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychology, diet, and podiatry. The work was completed in line with EULAR standardized operating procedures. All information included in the final paper - published in the month of July 2023 issue of the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases - was based on two systematic literature reviews - one on SLE, and one on SSc.

Overall, 4 overarching principles and 12 recommendations were developed. The principles acknowledge that non-pharmacological management of both conditions should be tailored to people's individual needs, expectations, and preferences and be based on a shared-decision making. This may require one or more intervention, and can be provided alone or as an adjunct to pharmaceutical treatment; however, non-pharmacological management should not substitute for pharmaceutical treatment when the latter is required.

The individual recommendations are then split into three groups, with those that apply to both diseases, followed by sets of specific considerations for each. The general aim is to improve people's health-related quality of life. This includes patient education and support for self-management, as well as advice around exercise and psychosocial interventions.

EULAR hopes these new recommendations will provide guidance on non-pharmacological interventions for people with SLE or SSc, and promote their use alongside pharmacotherapy to improve overall quality of care. However, they stress that non-pharmacological options should not replace drug therapy when it is required, and refer readers to the full management recommendations for SLE and SSc.

Source:

European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology, EULAR

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Extracellular vesicles may drive fibrosis in scleroderma
Study shows that COVID-19 patients presented different plasma trace elements levels depending on disease severity
The relationships between risk factors and kidney events in two diabetic cohorts
Is there an association between alcohol consumption and blood pressure levels?
Insights into the pathophysiological mechanisms governing neuropsychiatric symptoms of multiple sclerosis
Can vitamin D have positive effects on reducing cortical pathology, oxidative stress, and neurofilament light chain serum levels?
Study reveals impressive skin benefits of blueberries
Targeting chronic endometritis: study reveals potential diagnostic markers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study finds α5 integrin as a potential therapeutic target in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis