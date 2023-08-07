Numan research discovers a major knowledge gap among men about testosterone deficiency

New research from the mens’ healthcare company, Numan, has identified a major knowledge gap in relation to TD with nearly half (44%) of men unclear about what it is, and with low awareness of many of the condition’s key symptoms.

Men’s testosterone levels naturally decline by 1% annually when they hit their thirties. In certain cases, levels can decline to such an extent that they suffer from TD - a debilitating condition (incorrectly labelled by some as the ‘male menopause’) that sees men affected by symptoms including: erectile dysfunction, low sex drive, reduced muscle mass, lower energy levels and low mood. The condition can be reversed through testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), though treatments are not widely available on the NHS, meaning most men go untreated.

An estimated 2 million UK men are impacted by the condition. Despite this, understanding of TD is low with over 1 in 10 men (15%) believing it is an ‘untreatable’ condition, and TD’s symptoms are even more poorly understood.

The least known TD symptoms, according to a Numan survey of adult men:

Poor focus (84%)

Poor memory (79%)

Weaker bones / risk of osteoporosis (75%)

Weight gain (67%)

Reduced muscle mass (60%)

Fatigue and reduced endurance (55%)

Low levels of understanding of TD are compounded by the fact that it is underserved by the NHS and, due to the nature of its symptoms, sufferers that visit their GP are often referred for other treatments such as for erectile dysfunction or depression, while the source of the symptoms - low testosterone - goes untreated.

Numan is using its research findings as a call to arms to encourage men to get their levels checked. It comes as Numan launches its new TD treatment programme. The programme sees patients take a capillary and then a venous blood test to identify their testosterone levels, understand the underlying cause of their TD, and whether TRT is suitable for them. If levels are low, patients can have an online consultation with a clinician who provides an overview of treatment options before prescribing a course of medication. From there, testosterone levels and the efficacy and safety of the treatment are monitored through on-going clinical care.