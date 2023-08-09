C-Path and Sanofi collaborate to advance Type 1 Diabetes research

Critical Path Institute (C-Path) announced today that Sanofi, a global leader in immunology and diabetes care, has joined its Type 1 Diabetes Consortium (T1DC). Sanofi joins T1DC as part of its commitment to push the boundaries of innovation to improve the lives of those with diabetes.

T1DC was established in 2017 with the goal to significantly advance the drug development landscape for T1D prevention and treatment. The consortium achieves this by fostering collaborative relationships within the broader T1D community and sharing data, knowledge and resources to promote the development and regulatory endorsement of novel drug development tools.

"Sanofi is committed to making a difference in the lives of those impacted by type 1 diabetes," said Niels Porksen, Therapeutic Area Head DCV Development, Sanofi. "We are thrilled to join forces with the Critical Path Institute's T1DC, as this collaboration underscores our dedication to advancing innovative solutions. We believe that by sharing knowledge, resources and data with this esteemed consortium, we can help accelerate the development of novel therapies and improve outcomes for patients living with T1D."

We hope that Sanofi's participation will help expedite advancements in both T1D prevention and treatment of new-onset T1D and look forward to working with Sanofi on accelerating progress towards developing breakthrough therapies and enhancing patient outcomes.

"T1D poses a considerable burden to patients and new and better therapies that improve the lives of those at risk or living with T1D are desperately needed," said Elnaz Atabakhsh, Ph.D., Executive Director of C-Path's T1DC. "The T1D Consortium works to accelerate the process to develop these therapies, a goal that can only be achieved through rich collaboration between scientists, clinicians, patients, regulators and key industry members including Sanofi. Sanofi's experience and expertise will be invaluable to T1DC as we continue our efforts, and we are thrilled to have them join us as members of the T1D Consortium."

Together, C-Path and Sanofi are committed to driving transformative change and achieving meaningful outcomes for patients.