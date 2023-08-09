New tool can identify psoriasis patients at risk for psoriatic arthritis

Notes Reviewers' Notes

In research published in Arthritis & Rheumatology, investigators developed and validated a tool called PRESTO that identifies patients with psoriasis who face an elevated risk for developing psoriatic arthritis and may therefore benefit from preventive therapies.

Among 635 patients with psoriasis followed in the University of Toronto psoriasis cohort, 51 and 71 developed psoriatic arthritis during 1-year and 5-year follow-up periods, respectively. The risk of developing psoriatic arthritis within 1 year was higher in patients with younger age; male sex; family history of psoriasis; back stiffness; nail pitting (dents, ridges, and holes in the nails); joint stiffness; use of biologic medications; poor health; and pain severity. The risk of developing psoriatic arthritis within 5 years was higher in patients with morning stiffness, psoriatic nail lesion, psoriasis severity, fatigue, pain, and use of systemic non-biologic medication or phototherapy.

Taking these data into account, PRESTO uses a mathematical model to estimate a patient's risk of developing psoriatic arthritis. The PRESTO calculator is available online.

The PRESTO tool could serve future efforts to reduce the progression from psoriasis to psoriatic arthritis. For example, PRESTO can be used to enrich prevention trials with at-risk populations. It can also identify patients with psoriasis who can benefit from early treatments, and it can serve as an educational tool for patients to increase awareness of psoriatic arthritis risk. Ultimately, we hope that these efforts will improve the lives of people living with psoriatic disease."

Lihi Eder, MD, PhD, Corresponding Author, Women's College Hospital and the University of Toronto, in Canada

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Eder, L., et al. (2023) Derivation of a multivariable psoriatic arthritis risk estimation tool (PRESTO): a step towards prevention. Arthritis & Rheumatology. doi.org/10.1002/art.42661.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Arthritis affects 220,000 children and teens, according to a new CDC study
Environmental PAH exposure associated with increased rheumatoid arthritis risk
Study shows the potential of TAp63 as a new therapeutic target for rheumatoid arthritis
ICI therapy linked to unique immune response in arthritis
Study shows that anti-PTM antibodies are often present in autoimmune mediated liver disease
Increased risk of cardiovascular disease in psoriatic arthritis patients
Study finds that patients with systemic autoimmune rheumatic diseases had a lower antibody response than healthy controls after Omicron infection
Clinical trial shows efficacy and safety of brepocitinib for treating adults with psoriatic arthritis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Could pizza consumption improve rheumatoid arthritis severity?