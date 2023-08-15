Multimillion-dollar NIH grant awarded to develop advanced treatment for diabetic foot ulcers

Notes Reviewers' Notes

A team of researchers from the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) has been awarded a multimillion-dollar grant from the National Institutes of Health to develop a superior, multi-pronged wound treatment for diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs).

DFUs remain a significant complication resulting from dysregulated internal pathophysiological conditions in diabetic patients. The unresolved diabetic wounds affect patients' quality of life and can result in amputations or death. More than 6.5 million individuals suffer from diabetic wounds worldwide. Therefore, efforts toward improving current treatment modalities via an innovative approach may promote rapid healing and increased quality of life in patients. Treatment options include growth factors, anti-bacterial agents, protease inhibitors, and anti-inflammatories. Unfortunately, currently available dressings with tiny pores limit granulation tissue formation, prevent cell migration, increase infection rates, and promote scar formation.

The microarchitecture of the dressing plays a pivotal role in rapid wound healing."

Johnson V. John, Ph.D., TIBI scientist and principal investigator

A more porous microstructure accelerates the migration of cells to the wound site to regenerate tissue and promote vascularization, or formation of blood vessels, for fast wound repair and closure. TIBI's treatment approach contains a specific microarchitecture that accelerates wound healing, as well as novel small protein molecules, or peptides, to improve vascularization and infection control.

"The wound dressing proposed here offers superior features that will help millions of diabetic patients with chronic wounds," said TIBI's Director and CEO, Ali Khademhosseini, Ph.D. "It will be a more effective, versatile, less costly, and self-administered treatment which will not only increase compliance, but will greatly improve patients' quality of life."

Source:

Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Diligent Robotics' Moxi robot revolutionizes medication delivery at CHLA
Scientists find clues to how we maintain constant blood sugar levels after meals
SOUND-control: A COST Action advancing cattle disease control in Europe
Easy-to-use ankle exosuit could help stroke survivors improve their gait during daily routines
Study shows humans may have evolved a spring-like arch to help us walk on two feet
Routine testing may help to reduce health disparities for people with peripheral artery disease
Plant based compound peruvoside may be able to prevent up to 12 medically important viruses
DNA study sheds light on how we maintain healthy blood sugar levels after meals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Seroepidemiology study suggests EV-A71 vaccine effective in Guangzhou, China