Brain lesions associated with MS memory dysfunction connect to a memory circuit

Notes Reviewers' Notes

Between 30 to 50 percent of people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) will experience memory problems but the cause is uncertain. Brain lesions are the hallmark imaging sign used to diagnose MS and are often associated with memory dysfunction. However, increased MS brain lesions are not specific to memory problems and are also associated with fatigue, walking difficulty and other common MS symptoms. Previous studies that attempted to align the anatomy of lesions associated with memory problems in MS led to conflicting results.

Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, conducted a study to figure out which MS lesion locations are associated with memory issues. The team, led by Isaiah Kletenik, MD, analyzed imaging and cognitive data from 431 people with MS enrolled in the Comprehensive Longitudinal Investigation of MS at Brigham and Women's Hospital, or CLIMB study. Researchers mapped white matter lesion locations from each person and tested associations between memory dysfunction and a memory circuit previously derived from strokes causing memory problems. They found that MS lesions that were associated with memory problems intersected with this memory circuit centered on the hippocampus. The researchers also analyzed the MS lesion locations compared to large functional and structural brain atlases to identify unique MS memory circuits.

In many neurologic diseases, we know what brain function will be disrupted based on the location of lesions, but in MS, the lesions are widespread making localization challenging. By applying a circuit-based approach, we show that lesions associated with MS memory dysfunction connect to a memory circuit."

Isaiah Kletenik, MD

The team included researchers from the Brigham MS Center and from the Center for Brain Circuit Therapeutics led by Michael D. Fox, MD, PhD. Rohit Bakshi, MD, Bonnie Glanz, PhD, Charles Guttmann, MD, and Tanuja Chitnis, MD, collected neuroimaging and behavioral data on people with MS as part of large, ongoing studies at the Brigham MS Center. Dr. Bakshi and Dr. Guttmann developed an imaging pipeline to automatically segment MS lesions and Dr. Glanz worked with MS Center staff to perform cognitive testing for this study.

Source:

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Journal reference:

Kletenik, I., et al. (2023) Multiple sclerosis lesions that impair memory map to a connected memory circuit. Journal of Neurology. doi.org/10.1007/s00415-023-11907-8.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Phase I trial shows promise: Brain stimulation spurs upper-extremity recovery in stroke patients
Injection of a specific blood factor can replicate the benefits of exercise in the brain
Platelets quell the inflammation of an aging brain and body: Study finds
Deep brain stimulation shows promise for post-stroke rehabilitation
Scientists map how worm brain encodes behavior
Exploring DNA methylation biomarkers of multiple sclerosis
New drug candidate nearly doubles survival for patients with aggressive childhood brain tumors
Can air pollution shape adolescent brain development? New study reveals sex-specific effects of PM2.5, NO2, and O3 on white matter microstructure

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Sulfate groups on complex sugar molecules affect brain plasticity