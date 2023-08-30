INTEGRA Biosciences' vacuum aspiration systems help researchers solve the dog epigenome

Notes Reviewers' Notes

Researchers in the Cho Lab at Seoul National University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, are using the VACUSAFE safe aspiration system and VACUSIP portable aspiration system from INTEGRA Biosciences to help them culture organoids from cancer-stricken domesticated dogs as part of a comparative medicine research initiative.

Collaborating closely with the university’s veterinary practitioners, researchers aim to expand the number of canine NGS datasets, in a bid to advance our understanding of the biological progression of tumors in both human and dog oncology.

We perform daily microvolume aspirations of organoid cultures, working with many diverse samples from the university’s veterinary hospital. The compact VACUSAFE and VACUSIP systems provide us with a finely controlled aspiration technique that enables accurate work in our NGS workflows. The VACUBOY vacuum hand operator on the VACUSAFE features a finger-activated valve that precisely regulates vacuum flow, enabling sensitive fingertip control and markedly improving accuracy when aspirating microvolumes. INTEGRA’s VACUSAFE also has multiple vacuum intensity settings that allow us to control the amount of suction force, which is ideal for the delicate handling of precious samples such as organoids. The VACUSIP is perfect for daily microvolume aspiration tasks, as it allows us to aspirate any remaining liquid from the samples – which is simply unachievable by manual pipetting – and saves us a lot of time for our microplate- and PCR plate-based samples.”

Borris D. Aldonza, Facility Manager, Cho Lab

Borris continued: “We are very satisfied with the VACUSAFE and VACUSIP and we’re looking forward to continuing our relationship with INTEGRA in the future. The company’s products have helped us to achieve great feats so far – including our successful publication of the first reference epigenome of the domesticated dog – and we plan to keep moving the field of comparative oncology forwards using such robust, reliable equipment.”

Source:

Integra Biosciences 

Posted in: Genomics | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    INTEGRA Biosciences. (2023, August 30). INTEGRA Biosciences' vacuum aspiration systems help researchers solve the dog epigenome. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 30, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230830/INTEGRA-Biosciences-vacuum-aspiration-systems-help-researchers-solve-the-dog-epigenome.aspx.

  • MLA

    INTEGRA Biosciences. "INTEGRA Biosciences' vacuum aspiration systems help researchers solve the dog epigenome". News-Medical. 30 August 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230830/INTEGRA-Biosciences-vacuum-aspiration-systems-help-researchers-solve-the-dog-epigenome.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    INTEGRA Biosciences. "INTEGRA Biosciences' vacuum aspiration systems help researchers solve the dog epigenome". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230830/INTEGRA-Biosciences-vacuum-aspiration-systems-help-researchers-solve-the-dog-epigenome.aspx. (accessed August 30, 2023).

  • Harvard

    INTEGRA Biosciences. 2023. INTEGRA Biosciences' vacuum aspiration systems help researchers solve the dog epigenome. News-Medical, viewed 30 August 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230830/INTEGRA-Biosciences-vacuum-aspiration-systems-help-researchers-solve-the-dog-epigenome.aspx.

Suggested Reading

INTEGRA’s PIPETBOY Makes Pipetting Easy for Molecular Biology Techniques
Award-winning project uses INTEGRA pipettes for success in international genetic engineering competition
INTEGRA Biosciences streamlines serial dilutions
INTEGRA Biosciences’ products offer flexibility in the post-pandemic era
Mastering repeatability in cell culture with INTEGRA Biosciences’ WELLJET peristaltic pump dispenser
INTEGRA Biosciences’ pipettes help to sow the seeds of the future
INTEGRA Biosciences acquires Miroculus to accelerate genomics
INTEGRA pipetting solutions accelerate crucial viral genomics research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from INTEGRA Biosciences

See all content from INTEGRA Biosciences
You might also like...
Improve your pipetting knowledge with INTEGRA School of Pipetting