CMFI 2023: Advancing the fight against multi-resistant pathogens

CMFI 2023 addresses pressing challenges of our time, such as the rise of multi-resistant pathogens and the roles of microbes in causing or preventing major chronic disease. Our conference will bring together experts from different disciplines such as microbiology, infectious diseases, bioinformatics, biochemistry, natural products research, and microbiome science, to name just a few.

Renowned experts from these fields already confirmed to talk at CMFI 2023:

Fredrik Bäckhed, Gothenburg

Carmen Buchrieser, Paris

Michael Fischbach, Stanford

Ruth Ley, Tuebingen

Lisa Maier, Tuebingen

Michael Otto, Bethesda

Eric Pamer, Chicago

Andreas Peschel, Tuebingen

Emma Slack, Zurich

Victor Torres, New York

Samuel Wagner, Tuebingen

Nadine Ziemert, Tuebingen

The Cluster of Excellence CMFI at the University of Tübingen elucidates microbial interactions on molecular, cellular, and microbial community level and unravels how microbial communities and host organisms control each other. CMFI is funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG) within the German Excellence Initiative as one of Germany's top research networks in the field of microbiology and infectious diseases.

Our Cluster of Excellence collaborates closely in a multidisciplinary network of basic and clinical scientists. CMFI 2023 will further connect us with strong and vivid international networks, to advance collaborative science and to connect people.

We invite you to register for our conference and share your research with other excellent scientists. CMFI 2023 will enable you to meet friends and colleagues from around the globe to discuss your research topics. https://cmfi2023.com/registration-abstracts/registration