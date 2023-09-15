Experts provide guidance on opioid management in individuals with cancer-related pain

Reviewed Reviewed
Sep 15 2023Reviewed by Lily Ramsey, LLM

Clinicians treating cancer-related pain must consider whether and how to prescribe opioids to patients who use nonmedical stimulants such as cocaine and methamphetamines; however, no guidelines exist related to these common and challenging situations. In a new study, palliative care and addiction experts deemed it appropriate to continue opioids, increase monitoring, and avoid opioid tapering in such patients. The results are published by Wiley online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society. 

Using opioids and nonmedical stimulants together may increase the risk of various harms, including overdose and death. These harms may be especially pronounced in people with cancer, who may have compromised health and take multiple other medications.  

To provide guidance on opioid management strategies for people with advanced cancer who use methamphetamines or cocaine, researchers recruited 120 palliative care and addiction experts and asked them to consider two different scenarios. In the first, a patient’s prognosis was weeks to months, and in the second, the prognosis was months to years. Experts reviewed, rated, and commented on the cases. They used a scale from 1 (very inappropriate) to 9 (very appropriate) to rate their opinions about different care-related actions, and they explained their responses.  

The experts agreed that regardless of prognosis, clinicians should increase monitoring and continue opioids, without tapering. Such management strategies prioritize pain control and allow clinicians time to develop individualized harm-reduction approaches and refer to addiction specialists when appropriate. The use of buprenorphine/naloxone (an opioid medication that has a lower risk for overdose) was considered potentially appropriate in people with a longer prognosis, but inappropriate in people with a shorter prognosis. The experts noted that strategies aimed at reducing harms include frequent visits and patient education about the impurity and high potency of stimulant supplies, which often include illicit fentanyl. 

The study findings provide consensus-based guidance for clinicians who treat cancer-related pain and encounter stimulant use, and include management strategies they can bring immediately to their practice. The results highlight a need for integrated care models to address substance use during cancer and create a research agenda that prioritizes substance use disorder as an important comorbidity in people with cancer.” 

Dr. Katie Fitzgerald Jones, Lead Author, VA Boston Healthcare System

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Jones, K. F, et al. (2023). Expert consensus‐based guidance on approaches to opioid management in individuals with advanced cancer‐related pain and nonmedical stimulant use. Cancer. doi.org/10.1002/cncr.34921

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

The anti-metastatic and anti-proliferation impact of dandelion extract on breast cancer cells
One in three men carry HPV: The ignored reservoir in the fight against cancer
Study identifies potential target for reversing drug resistance in ovarian cancer
Promising new cervical cancer test fills in the gap missed by Pap tests
AACR Cancer Progress Report provides latest statistics on cancer research and treatment
Unlocking the secret drivers of deadly pancreatic cancer: New target offers hope for treatment
Study shows substantial impact of the pandemic on mental health of older adults with cancer
Is there an association between the COVID-19 pandemic and cancer incidence?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
COVID-19 pandemic disrupted cancer diagnoses, raising alarms for future healthcare resilience