LabGenius & Sanofi partnership yields positive results from AI antibody discovery platform

Today, LabGenius, a pioneer in the use of AI and machine learning for antibody discovery, releases new data from its antibody discovery platform following a multi-year collaboration with Sanofi.

The results confirm that LabGenius’ antibody discovery technology is able to co-optimize the pre-determined properties of a monovalent NANOBODY® protein whilst maintaining favorable production characteristics.

More generally, the partnership demonstrates that Big Pharma are committing to their pledge to put AI at the centre of their drug discovery efforts.

About the partnership: In 2021, LabGenius and Sanofi initiated a multi-year collaboration in the area of inflammation that combined LabGenius’ capabilities in machine learning (ML), robotic automation, and synthetic biology with Sanofi’s expertise in the therapeutic development of NANOBODY® heavy chain variable domains.

The results: LabGenius confirmed that the 10 most improved NANOBODY® variants demonstrated up to a 7-fold improvement in the desired property of interest, whilst maintaining the potency of the starting molecule.

What it means: The results represent a significant milestone for LabGenius, demonstrating the ability of its antibody discovery platform to accelerate the development of molecules with unique and important properties.