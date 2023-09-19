LabGenius & Sanofi partnership yields positive results from AI antibody discovery platform

Today, LabGenius, a pioneer in the use of AI and machine learning for antibody discovery, releases new data from its antibody discovery platform following a multi-year collaboration with Sanofi.
The results confirm that LabGenius’ antibody discovery technology is able to co-optimize the pre-determined properties of a monovalent NANOBODY® protein whilst maintaining favorable production characteristics.
More generally, the partnership demonstrates that Big Pharma are committing to their pledge to put AI at the centre of their drug discovery efforts.
- About the partnership: In 2021, LabGenius and Sanofi initiated a multi-year collaboration in the area of inflammation that combined LabGenius’ capabilities in machine learning (ML), robotic automation, and synthetic biology with Sanofi’s expertise in the therapeutic development of NANOBODY® heavy chain variable domains.
- The results: LabGenius confirmed that the 10 most improved NANOBODY® variants demonstrated up to a 7-fold improvement in the desired property of interest, whilst maintaining the potency of the starting molecule.
- What it means: The results represent a significant milestone for LabGenius, demonstrating the ability of its antibody discovery platform to accelerate the development of molecules with unique and important properties.
LabGenius presented the data in a poster at the Single-Domain Antibodies 2023 Meeting in Paris.