LabGenius Therapeutics appoints three experts to its team of scientific advisors

LabGenius Therapeutics (“LabGenius”), a drug discovery company pioneering the use of machine learning and high-throughput experimentation to optimise complex therapeutic antibodies, announced today that scientific leaders Dr. Vivek Subbiah, Prof. Michael Dustin, and Dr. Robert Lutz will join their world-class advisory team.

These appointments bring extensive expertise to the business in early drug development, clinical translation, T-cell engagers (TCEs) and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). With support from this team of renowned experts, LabGenius is well-positioned to advance its pipeline of solid tumour-targeting antibodies towards the clinic, as well as using its sophisticated capabilities to collaborate with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies who wish to gain access to cutting-edge technologies to enhance their discovery pipelines.

“The calibre of these appointments reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing the development of the next generation of antibody therapeutics,” LabGenius’ CEO, Dr. James Field.

He adds, “We look forward to working with our advisors as we progress our pipeline towards the clinic and collaborate with biotech and pharma companies to support the development of their pipelines.”

LabGenius’ unique discovery capability is powered by EVA™: a smart robotic platform capable of designing, conducting and, critically, learning from its own experiments. For its wholly-owned pipeline of TCEs and ADCs, the company is using its platform to address the challenge of on-target, off-tumour toxicity.

LabGenius Therapeutics’ scientific advisor bios

Vivek Subbiah, MD

Dr. Vivek Subbiah is the Chief of Early Phase Drug Development at Sarah Cannon Research Institute. As a leading expert in early drug development, he has served as principal investigator in over 100 Phase I/II trials and as co-investigator in more than 200 clinical trials and is known for his leadership in several first-in-human and practice-changing studies that directly led to approvals from the FDA, EMA, and other agencies across the world.

Prof. Michael Dustin

Prof. Michael Dustin is the Director of Research at The Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology and Professor of Molecular Immunology. He is a leading expert in molecular immunology whose research on the immunological synapse has transformed our understanding of immune cell activation and its direct relevance to treatment of human diseases with immunotherapies. Prof. Dustin provides advice in a personal capacity and does not represent any academic institution.

Robert Lutz, Ph.D.

With over 30 years of experience, including his role as VP Translational R&D at Immunogen and CSO at Iksuda, Dr. Robert Lutz has been instrumental in the discovery and development of ADCs. While at Immunogen, Dr. Lutz led several ADC programmes, including Kadcyla (the first ADC to be approved for solid tumour indications) and Elahere.