3DHISTECH at the Comenius University in Slovakia

Reviewed Reviewed

The Ministry of Health of Slovakia, in cooperation with the Slovak Society of Pathologists, organized a Presentation Day of Digital Pathology Solutions at Comenius University in Bratislava.

The organizers invited the TOP providers in the field of digital pathology to present the most modern solutions in Slovakia.

After competitors’ presentations, 3DHISTECH & Sysmex were proud to take a hands-on, live demo of the PANNORAMIC® Digital Pathology Diagnostic System with Track&Sign®, CaseManager® software solutions, and PANNORAMIC® 1000 DX digital slide scanner.

Source:

3DHISTECH

Posted in: Medical Science News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    3DHISTECH Ltd.. (2023, September 25). 3DHISTECH at the Comenius University in Slovakia. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 25, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230925/3DHISTECH-at-the-Comenius-University-in-Slovakia.aspx.

  • MLA

    3DHISTECH Ltd.. "3DHISTECH at the Comenius University in Slovakia". News-Medical. 25 September 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230925/3DHISTECH-at-the-Comenius-University-in-Slovakia.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    3DHISTECH Ltd.. "3DHISTECH at the Comenius University in Slovakia". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230925/3DHISTECH-at-the-Comenius-University-in-Slovakia.aspx. (accessed September 25, 2023).

  • Harvard

    3DHISTECH Ltd.. 2023. 3DHISTECH at the Comenius University in Slovakia. News-Medical, viewed 25 September 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230925/3DHISTECH-at-the-Comenius-University-in-Slovakia.aspx.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »