3DHISTECH at the Comenius University in Slovakia

The Ministry of Health of Slovakia, in cooperation with the Slovak Society of Pathologists, organized a Presentation Day of Digital Pathology Solutions at Comenius University in Bratislava.

The organizers invited the TOP providers in the field of digital pathology to present the most modern solutions in Slovakia.

After competitors’ presentations, 3DHISTECH & Sysmex were proud to take a hands-on, live demo of the PANNORAMIC® Digital Pathology Diagnostic System with Track&Sign®, CaseManager® software solutions, and PANNORAMIC® 1000 DX digital slide scanner.