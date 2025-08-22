Research examines how cancer may invalidate forensic age-estimation tools

A new research paper was published in Volume 17, Issue 7 of Aging (Aging-US) on July 17, 2025, titled "The influence of cancer on a forensic age estimation tool."

In this study by Charlotte Sutter, Daniel Helbling, Cordula Haas, and Jacqueline Neubauer from the Zurich Institute of Forensic Medicine, University of Zurich, and Onkozentrum Zurich, the researchers investigated how cancer might affect the accuracy of forensic tools used to estimate a person's age from blood samples.

DNA methylation is a natural chemical modification of DNA that changes with age. Forensic scientists can use these changes to predict someone's age from biological traces, such as blood found at a crime scene. However, medical conditions like cancer can alter these patterns and potentially reduce the accuracy of such predictions. This study investigated whether various cancer types influence the DNA markers used in age estimation.

The researcher stated, "Our study is among the first to show whether it might be necessary to account for the influence of cancer on forensic age estimation tools in order to enhance estimation accuracy as much as possible."

The researchers applied the VISAGE enhanced age estimation tool, a widely used DNA methylation-based method, to blood samples from 100 cancer patients and 102 healthy individuals. Age predictions in the control group were generally accurate, with small average errors.

Patients with solid tumors, including breast and lung cancers, showed only slightly less accurate results. In contrast, individuals with blood cancers, particularly chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), sometimes had large errors, with ages overestimated by as much as 50 years.

Despite these few extreme cases, the study found that cancer does not typically have a strong impact on the accuracy of this forensic tool. Most cancer patients, even those undergoing treatment, had DNA methylation patterns similar to those of healthy individuals. The researchers found no consistent differences based on cancer type, stage, or treatment, except in isolated cases involving aggressive forms of cancer.

The findings support the continued use of current forensic age estimation methods. While aggressive cancers may occasionally affect prediction accuracy, such cases are rare. The researchers suggest noting these conditions as a possible factor in unusually large errors, without requiring changes to standard practice.

This study provides valuable information about how health conditions, such as cancer, may influence DNA-based age estimation. It strengthens confidence in the reliability of forensic age prediction tools, even when applied to individuals with a medical history of cancer.