How generative AI scribes are reducing physician burnout

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mass General BrighamAug 22 2025

A new study led by Mass General Brigham researchers reveals that ambient documentation technologies – generative artificial intelligence scribes that record patient visits and draft clinical notes for physician review before incorporating them into electronic health records – led to significant reductions in physician burnout.

The findings, published in JAMA Network Open, draw on surveys of more than 1,400 physicians and advanced practice providers at both Mass General Brigham based and Atlanta's Emory Healthcare.

At Mass General Brigham, use of ambient documentation technologies was associated with a 21.2% absolute reduction in burnout prevalence at 84 days, while Emory Healthcare saw a 30.7% absolute increase in documentation-related wellbeing at 60 days.

Ambient documentation technology has been truly transformative in freeing up physicians from their keyboards to have more face-to-face interaction with their patients. Our physicians tell us that they have their nights and weekends back and have rediscovered their joy of practicing medicine. There is literally no other intervention in our field that impacts burnout to this extent."

Rebecca Mishuris, MD, MPH, MS, Study Co-Senior Author and Chief Medical Information Officer, Mass General Brigham

Physician burnout affects more than 50% of U.S. doctors and has been linked to time spent in electronic health records, particularly after hours. There is additional evidence that the burden and anticipation of needing to complete their appointment notes also contributes significantly to physician burnout.

"Burnout adversely impacts both providers and their patients who face greater risks to their safety and access to care," said Lisa Rotenstein, MD, MBA, a co-senior study author and director of The Center for Physician Experience and Practice Excellence at Brigham and Women's Hospital. She is also an assistant clinical professor of medicine at the UCSF School of Medicine. "This is an issue that hospitals nationwide are looking to tackle, and ambient documentation provides a scalable technology worth further study."

The researchers analyzed survey data from pilot users of ambient documentation technologies at two large health systems. At Mass General Brigham, 873 physicians and advanced practice providers were given surveys before enrolling, then after 42 and 84 days.

About 30% of users responded to the surveys at 42 days, and 22% at 84 days. All 557 Emory pilot users were surveyed before the pilots and then at 60 days of use, with an 11% response rate. Researchers analyzed the survey results quantifying different measures of burnout at Mass General Brigham and physician well-being at Emory Healthcare.

Related Stories

Qualitative feedback from users touted that ambient documentation enabled more "contact with patients and families," improvements in their "joy in practice," while recognizing its potential to "fundamentally [change] the experience of being a physician."

However, some users felt it added time to their note-writing or had less utility for certain visit types or medical specialties. Since the pilot studies initiated, the AI technologies have continued to evolve as the vendors make changes based on user feedback and as the large language models that power the technologies improve themselves through additional training, warranting continued study.

The study authors added that given that these were pilot users and there were limited survey response rates, these findings likely represent the experience of more enthusiastic users, and more research is needed to track clinical use of ambient documentation across a broader group of providers.

Mass General Brigham's ambient documentation program launched in July 2023 as a proof-of-concept pilot study involving 18 physicians. By July 2024, the pilot, which tested two different ambient documentation technologies, expanded to more than 800 providers.

As of April 2025, the technologies have been made available to all Mass General Brigham physicians, with more than 3,000 providers routinely using the tools. Later this year, the program will look to expand to other healthcare professionals such as nurses, physical and occupational therapists, and speech-language pathologists.

Ambient documentation's use will continue to be studied with surveys and other measures tracking burnout rates and time spent on clinical notes inside and outside of working hours. Researchers will evaluate whether burnout rates improve over time as the AI evolves, or if these burnout gains plateau or are reversed.

"Ambient documentation technology offers a step forward in health care and new tools that may positively impact our clinical teams," said Jacqueline You, MD, MBI, lead study author and a digital clinical lead and primary care physician at Mass General Brigham. "While stories of providers being able to call more patients or go home and play with their kids without having to worry about notes are powerful, we feel the burnout data speak similar volumes of the promise of these technologies, and importance of continuing to study them."

Source:

Mass General Brigham

Journal reference:

You, J. G., et al. (2025). Ambient Documentation Technology in Clinician Experience of Documentation Burden and Burnout. JAMA Network Open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.28056

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cagrilintide and semaglutide together drive record weight loss in global trial
Once-monthly obesity injection shows double-digit weight loss in major clinical trial
Epigenetic breakthrough: $200 blood test spots diabetes heart risk better than standard tools
Cannabis use disorder triples five-year risk of oral cancer
Are all healthy diets equal or does food processing make a difference?
Can ginger help diabetes? Major review says yes, it lowers blood sugar and inflammation effectively
Promising new male birth control pill could be taken every three days
Personality predicts who stays happy with a smile after teeth whitening

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Exercise-based cardiac rehab cuts atrial fibrillation recurrence and boosts quality of life, study finds