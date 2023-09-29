STEMCELL Technologies partners with Science World to empower girls pursuing science-related careers

STEMCELL Technologies, Canada’s largest biotechnology company, is pleased to announce it will be the presenting partner of the Girls and STEAM Summit at Science World in Vancouver.

The Summit, which takes place on November 4, 2023, is a full-day event with workshops, hands-on activities, a keynote presentation, and sessions with experienced mentors who work in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and design, and math).

Science is about so much more than what happens in the laboratory. It provides a lens that can instill a deep-seated curiosity in young minds and enrich every aspect of our lives,” said Sharon Louis, Senior Vice President of Research and Development, STEMCELL. “Scientific education – in the classroom and out in the world – can lead to life-changing experiences and limitless opportunities for young women and girls. STEMCELL is proud to support the Girls and STEAM program to make science more accessible, and help ignite the passion of the next generation of scientists and leaders.”

The Girls and STEAM program provides a welcoming space where individuals aged 12-14 who identify as a girl, trans, genderqueer, non-binary, Two-Spirit, and gender-questioning, can participate in STEAM-based learning experiences in person and online, connect with people working in STEAM-related careers, and discover future STEAM opportunities.

"At Science World, we're committed to providing 'Science for All,' and that includes breaking down barriers that keep girls and women from fully participating in STEAM fields," said Tracy Redies, President and CEO, Science World. "It's about providing them with opportunities and fostering a culture of equity in STEAM industries. We're thrilled to create a platform where young women and girls in our community can be inspired by accomplished women with exciting careers in science."

To learn more about Girls and STEAM, please visit the Science World website. More information about STEMCELL’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is available here.