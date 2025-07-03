Gender differences shape how alcohol affects decision making

University of Texas at El PasoJul 3 2025

Alcohol consumption is widely known to affect decision-making, but a recent study led by researchers from The University of Texas at El Paso found that the extent of that impact may have something to do with the drinker's gender. 

Utilizing a rodent model, a team of scientists led by Alexander Friedman, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, observed distinct effects of alcohol consumption in males versus females performing a decision-making task. While male rats under the influence drastically alter their decisions - in this case, choosing to drink higher concentrations of alcohol - intoxicated female rats hold true to their original decisions made soberly. 

"Our findings demonstrate that acute alcohol consumption profoundly affects male rats' decision-making, suggesting a gender-specific vulnerability to alcohol's effects," said Friedman, whose findings were recently published in the journal Alcohol and Alcoholism. "In particular, this study is interesting because it helps us understand the neuronal underpinnings of decision-making and how an alcohol-induced state can bias our choices."

The study employed the REward-COst in Rodent Decision-making (RECORD) system. The unique arena developed by Friedman and his team tests rats' willingness to approach or avoid solutions with varying concentrations of sucrose and alcohol that are intended to mimic mixed beverages and sweetened alcohol commonly consumed by humans. 

The rats were initially exposed to the arena without the presence of alcohol - only varying levels of sweetened beverages were provided. The team recorded the decisions and preferences rats displayed in the arena while sober.

Upon incorporating alcohol into the arena, researchers discovered that males significantly shifted their preference toward solutions containing higher alcohol concentrations, diverging from their initial, sober preference for sweeter solutions. Notably, some alcohol-related decision-making changes in males persisted for up to two months post-exposure, suggesting long-term cognitive effects.

Females, however, largely maintained their original, sober decision-making patterns despite consuming proportionally more alcohol by body weight.

Friedman said the implications of these results extend beyond the arena, offering potential insights into how acute alcohol intake might influence decision-making and risk behaviors differently across sexes in humans. That is especially critical as moderate alcohol consumption is a common part of daily life. For example, Friedman added, alcohol is sometimes consumed in business meeting settings that ultimately impact real-life business decisions. 

We're incredibly proud of Dr. Friedman and his team for advancing our understanding of how alcohol impacts decision-making. This work has the potential to inform more targeted approaches to addressing substance use and its consequences, and it exemplifies the kind of meaningful, translational science we strive to support."

Robert Kirken, Ph.D., Dean of UTEP's College of Science

Armed with a deeper understanding of how alcohol affects decision-making, and the gender-based differences that underpin this effect, substance abuse specialists could in the future develop more tailored interventions, treatments and rehab protocols, Friedman explained. 

The study was supported by grants from the National Science Foundation and National Institutes of Health.

.Giri, A., et al. (2025). Effect of acute alcohol consumption in a novel rodent model of decision-making. Alcohol and Alcoholism. doi.org/10.1093/alcalc/agaf017

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
