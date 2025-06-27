Why alcohol policy messages fail to resonate with the public

Policymakers and drinkers are speaking different languages when it comes to alcohol consumption, according to new research.

A new study by a team psychologists, linguists and policy experts from University of Staffordshire, University of Liverpool, Oxford Brookes University and London South Bank University reveals stark differences in the way that policymakers and the public talk about alcohol consumption – and argues for a new approach to alcohol interventions and health campaigns.

Using linguistics software, the team analyzed the language used in England's three most recent alcohol policies, compared to how young adults talk about drinking.

Dr. Emma Moreton, researcher in Applied Linguistics at University of Liverpool, explained: "By examining the language used to talk about alcohol in different contexts and by different individuals and groups, it becomes possible to identify some of the underlying attitudes, assumptions and beliefs around alcohol consumption and alcohol harms."

The findings show that although policymakers and drinkers often reference similar topics – such as alcohol-related health risks and intoxication – the ways they frame these narratives differ significantly.

The policy documents frame alcohol use in predominantly negative terms, often as a behavioural problem to be corrected, whereas drinkers talk about the negative and positive impact of alcohol consumption.

Our new paper shows that policymakers and drinkers talk about drinking in different ways. While policymakers focused on drinking behavior, drinkers talked about how drinking made them feel different emotions: embarrassed, happy, guilty, sad. Policymakers need to construct policies to reflect the importance of emotions in drinkers' narratives. This fits in with psychological theories of drinking behaviour which propose that people drink for different reasons – to socialise, to relax, to cope with negative emotions, to fit in with their friends. Policy initiatives telling people to cut down, or drink within the guidelines of 14 units per week, will work for some but not all; if people are worried that cutting down will isolate them from others or their social life, they are likely to ignore such messages." Richard Cooke, Professor of Health Psychology, University of Staffordshire

The findings also challenge the continued focus on young drinkers, pointing to rising alcohol use among older adults, whose consumption is more closely linked to long-term health issues like cancer and heart disease.

Alcohol accounts for around 17,000 cancer diagnoses every year and World Cancer Research Fund recently launched a petition calling on Government to introduce a National Alcohol Strategy for England, including improved alcohol labelling, minimum unit pricing, and marketing restrictions.

The Government's most recent Alcohol Strategy was published in March 2012 and the paper's researchers are backing calls for a new strategy – with drinkers involved in the policymaking process.

They argue that policies must reflect real-life behaviours and motivations if they are to make a meaningful difference and that dialogue, not just directives, is key to reducing alcohol-related harm.

Professor Cooke added: "As most people in England drink within the guidelines, we need acceptable messages that fit with people's lives. We call on policymakers to talk to drinkers about their experiences, find out what policies they like, and don't like, and move away from an exclusive focus on harm. Given the recent calls for a new National Alcohol Strategy, our study is a timely reminder to involve everyone in discussions about alcohol."