Study reveals rising toll of alcohol-linked cancer mortality across the United States

A new study led by experts at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, is the first to look at trends over time in alcohol-linked cancer mortality across the United States. The findings, titled "Escalating Impact of Alcohol-Related Cancer Mortality in the U.S.: A call for action," will be presented May 31 at ASCO 2025, the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Chicago.

Earlier this year, the former U.S. surgeon general issued an advisory warning Americans of the strong links between alcohol consumption and increased risk of several types of cancer. Although many of these links have been well known among scientists for years, awareness of this connection among the general public is low.

To understand how alcohol may be fueling rates of cancer-related deaths, researchers at Sylvester delved into data from the Global Burden of Disease database. This public dataset captures detailed disease information from around the world and estimates risk factors – including alcohol consumption – that likely contribute to diagnoses and deaths.

ASCO Merit Award

The researchers looked at total cancer deaths, as well as those due to specific cancer types known to be influenced by alcohol consumption: breast, liver, colorectal, throat, voice box, mouth and esophageal cancers. They found that between 1990 and 2021, the total number of alcohol-related cancer deaths nearly doubled in the U.S., rising from just under 12,000 deaths per year to just over 23,000. The burden is especially high in men over 55, who saw their alcohol-linked cancer mortality rise by a bit over 1% every year between 2007 and 2021.

"That's a big and concerning rise," said Chinmay Jani, M.D., a Sylvester hematology and oncology fellow who led the study and will present the research findings at ASCO; his abstract has also won an ASCO Merit Award. "We need to increase awareness of this link among the general population and even in the medical field," he said. "There's a lot of awareness about, for example, tobacco and the risk of cancer. But for alcohol, that awareness isn't there."

Alcohol-linked cancer

A 2019 survey from the American Institute for Cancer Research found that while 89% of American adults know that tobacco raises the risk of cancer, only 45% know that alcohol does as well. There are about 100,000 new cancer diagnoses related to alcohol every year in the U.S., or around 5% of all cancer cases, according to the surgeon general's report, and around 20,000 deaths due to alcohol-linked cancer. That's significantly higher than the deaths caused by drunk driving every year.

The increase in alcohol-related cancer mortality rate seems to be entirely due to an increase among men. In women, both young and old, the rates have declined slightly since 1990. In men ages 20-54, the mortality rates increased slightly. However, the team also looked at proportions of cancer deaths due to alcohol and found that, even for cancers with declining mortality rates, the proportion due to alcohol for nearly all of them rose between 1990 and 2021, for both men and women. Among all cancers combined, the percentage of cancer deaths likely due to alcohol consumption increased by nearly 50% between 1990 and 2021. That is, even if other factors, such as improved screening and treatment, are driving overall cancer deaths down, alcohol consumption is responsible for a larger percentage of cancer mortality than in the past.

The largest increases

Liver cancer, colorectal cancer and esophageal cancer saw the largest increases in alcohol-related mortality; colorectal and esophageal cancers saw the largest proportional increases. The researchers also looked at trends at the state level: The District of Columbia and Texas had the highest rates of alcohol-linked cancer mortality, while Utah had the lowest. State-level differences could reflect different drinking cultures in different regions, but could also be due to socioeconomic and health access differences, the researchers said.

Besides calling for an increased awareness of the link between alcohol and cancer, Jani said it will be important to further tease out the biology behind this connection. Alcohol is known to increase cancer risk through several different mechanisms, including DNA damage and altering levels of hormones. Biological differences among people may impact how alcohol consumption raises their individual risk, and further understanding these differences could eventually allow physicians to screen for patients at highest risk and tailor counseling individually.