Large global study links higher alcohol intake to increased pancreatic cancer risk

Drinking more alcohol, especially beer or liquor, modestly raises your risk of pancreatic cancer, according to one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive studies.

Study: Alcohol intake and pancreatic cancer risk: An analysis from 30 prospective studies across Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. Image Credit: crystal light / ShutterstockStudy: Alcohol intake and pancreatic cancer risk: An analysis from 30 prospective studies across Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. Image Credit: crystal light / Shutterstock

The analysis of a large-scale dataset derived from four continents identified a modest positive association between alcohol intake and pancreatic cancer risk. The findings are published in PLOS Medicine.

Background

Pancreatic cancer is the 12th most common cancer worldwide, associated with a high mortality rate when diagnosed at advanced stages. It accounted for 5% of all cancer-related deaths worldwide in 2022.

The incidence and mortality rates of pancreatic cancer are 4-5 times higher in Europe, North America, Australia, and Eastern Asia compared to other regions. Smoking, obesity, chronic pancreatitis, and diabetes mellitus are some of the major risk factors for pancreatic cancer.

Evidence linking alcohol intake to pancreatic cancer risk remains inconclusive, despite the classification of alcohol as a group 1 carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

A previous analysis of large-scale observational data from 14 cohorts in the Pooling Project of Prospective Studies of Diet and Cancer showed that the risk of pancreatic cancer can increase by 22% in individuals who consume at least 30 grams of alcohol per day, which is equivalent to two US standard alcoholic drinks per day. However, the majority of existing studies showed inconsistent associations by type of alcoholic drinks and across geographical regions.

The current study aimed to extend the prior analysis in the Pooling Project of Prospective Studies of Diet and Cancer to more conclusively understand the association between alcohol intake and risk of pancreatic cancer.

The study

The study analyzed population-based, individual-level data from 30 prospective studies across four continents: Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. The pooled dataset included a total of 2,494,432 participants without cancer at baseline.

Related Stories

In analyzed studies, self-reported information on alcohol intake (in grams of ethanol per day) was assessed using a food frequency questionnaire or a lifestyle questionnaire. The first primary incident of pancreatic cancer cases were determined by self-report with subsequent medical record review, cancer registry linkage, or both approaches.

Study findings

The analysis of pooled data identified a total of 10,067 incident pancreatic cancer cases during the follow-up period of 15 years. A significant positive association was observed between alcohol intake and pancreatic cancer risk.

Overall, a 3% increased risk of pancreatic cancer was observed with a 10-gram per day increment of alcohol intake. No significant impact of participants’ gender or smoking status was found on the observed association.

The reference group for risk comparison was light drinkers (0.1 to less than 5 grams per day), not absolute non-drinkers, to reduce bias from former drinkers.

The analysis adjusted for a range of confounders, including detailed smoking variables (status, duration, intensity, and cessation), diabetes, body mass index, physical activity, education, and race/ethnicity.

Among the analyzed geographical regions, the positive association between alcohol intake and pancreatic cancer risk was observed in Europe, Australia, and North America. However, in Asia, this association was not present. This could be because of the low prevalence of alcohol drinkers in Asian cohorts (38% vs. 70% overall), the underrepresentation of Asian participants (8% of the study population), and genetic factors influencing alcohol metabolism.

Among tested alcoholic drinks, beer and liquor were identified as significant risk factors for pancreatic cancer. However, no significant association was observed between drinking alcohol from wine and the risk of pancreatic cancer.

Study significance

The study reveals that intake of alcohol, especially beer and liquor, moderately increases the risk of pancreatic cancer in both men and women, irrespective of previous or current smoking habits.

The study mentions explicitly that compared to light drinkers (drinking 0.1 to 5 grams per day), men who consume at least 30 grams of alcohol per day and women who consume at least 15 grams of alcohol per day are at higher risk of developing pancreatic cancer. A stronger association has been observed for alcohol intake of 60 grams per day or more. For women, risk categories were combined for those consuming 30 grams per day or more due to limited numbers at the highest intake levels.

Alcohol metabolism is controlled by two enzymes: alcohol dehydrogenase and aldehyde dehydrogenase. The efficiency of the alcohol metabolic process depends on the variants of the genes that encode these enzymes.

Asian populations have a higher prevalence of genes encoding for the fast alcohol dehydrogenase metabolizer and slow aldehyde dehydrogenase metabolizer than Whites. These genotypes cause the accumulation of acetaldehyde in the blood. Asian people who carry these genotypes experience flushing reactions in response to alcohol ingestion and tend to either avoid or drink less alcohol. This explains the observation that alcohol intake is not associated with higher pancreatic cancer risk among Asians.

Alcohol as a carcinogen can trigger inflammation, oxidative stress, free radical production, microbiota dysbiosis, and DNA damage. These processes can cause pancreatic cell damage and pancreatic fibrosis, which in turn can increase the risk of pancreatic cancer development.

Notably, the study finds that previous or current smoking habits do not influence the negative impact of alcohol intake on pancreatic cancer risk. This observation does not refute the well-established impact of smoking on pancreatic cancer risk, but rather suggests that the effect of alcohol on pancreatic carcinogenesis is independent of smoking habit.

The study analyzed a single timepoint data on participants’ alcohol intake during mid-to-late adulthood and included a limited number of Asian cohorts. The researchers highlight the need for future studies to examine the impact of lifetime alcohol intake on pancreatic cancer risk as well as the impact of specific drinking patterns, including binge drinking.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. (2025, May 25). Large global study links higher alcohol intake to increased pancreatic cancer risk. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 26, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250525/Large-global-study-links-higher-alcohol-intake-to-increased-pancreatic-cancer-risk.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "Large global study links higher alcohol intake to increased pancreatic cancer risk". News-Medical. 26 May 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250525/Large-global-study-links-higher-alcohol-intake-to-increased-pancreatic-cancer-risk.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "Large global study links higher alcohol intake to increased pancreatic cancer risk". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250525/Large-global-study-links-higher-alcohol-intake-to-increased-pancreatic-cancer-risk.aspx. (accessed May 26, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. 2025. Large global study links higher alcohol intake to increased pancreatic cancer risk. News-Medical, viewed 26 May 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250525/Large-global-study-links-higher-alcohol-intake-to-increased-pancreatic-cancer-risk.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Combination of two drugs shows promise in treating B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia
Gut bacteria and diet found to affect cancer treatment outcomes
Diabetes drug shows potential in slowing prostate cancer progression
Prototype of new machine developed to detect tumors in women with dense breast tissue
AI model predicts future lung cancer risk from a single low-dose chest CT scan
Genomic study of non-Hispanic Black veterans with prostate cancer yields key insights for precision medicine
High cost of immunotherapy linked to financial hardship among cancer survivors
Machine learning tool identifies metabolic clues in colorectal cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Oxygen deficiency in the colon cancer microenvironment can promote tumor growth