Impact of caffeine consumption on oxidation of fats

In a recent study published in Nutrients, researchers visually evaluated the association between caffeine consumption and fat oxidation to identify the most common themes and guide future research, emphasizing the significance of balancing caffeine intake with fat oxidation.

Study: Research Trends in the Effect of Caffeine Intake on Fat Oxidation: A Bibliometric and Visual Analysis. Image Credit: Volgastudio/Shutterstock.com

Background

Caffeine use is gaining popularity due to its possible health advantages, particularly in improving athletic performance. Several studies have investigated the impact of caffeine consumption on the oxidation of fats during rest and exercise.

This action stimulates the sympathetic nervous system, which increases fatty acid release and improves lipolysis. Although this action may be useful for weight loss and fat mass reduction, it is crucial to consider caffeine's influence on blood pressure and sleeplessness.

Bibliometric analysis can aid in determining the level of scientific attention to caffeine consumption as an approach to increasing fat oxidation.

About the study

In the present bibliometric review, researchers investigated published studies that evaluated the association between oral caffeine consumption and the rate of fat oxidation.

The Web of Science (WoS) database was searched to retrieve relevant records published between the database's creation (1992) and December 31, 2022.

The publication counts and their citations, citation journals, H-indexes, co-citation, keyword co-occurrence, and co-authorship were all gathered as qualitative and quantitative data. Data were extracted, including the title, publication year, keywords, abstract, author affiliations, and document type.

The "topic" selection filter was used with keywords such as "fat oxidation" and "caffeine" for data search. The examination includes caffeine administration data ranging from "pure" forms of caffeine in tablets and capsules to caffeinated meals and beverages such as tea, coffee, and energy drinks.

On May 6, 2023, two researchers conducted a language-free data search, and a third researcher resolved disagreements between the two.

Book chapters, abstracts from conferences, and early-access publications were not included. Price's law was utilized to assess the exponential growth in relevant publications. The Lotka analysis determined the writers with the most publications on the topic.

H-index values were used to identify writers who contributed the most to the research field. Furthermore, Zipf's law was applied to identify the most frequently used keywords in the selected papers (372 keywords).

Results

In total, 182 papers were reviewed, with 157 being original research and 25 being reviews. The annual publication count increased by 11% in the 2010 to 2019 period compared to the previous nine years. The findings indicated a 20% increase in relevant records comparing those published between 1997-2009 (73 records) and 2009-2022 (109 records). In 2014, most records were published (17 records), with a steadily declining count following.

The countries with the most published records were the United States (US, 24%) and the Netherlands (17%). Eighty-six percent of the records were published in dietetics, nutrition, and sports science categories.

The citation analysis revealed that the mean citation count per document was 130, with 21 publications receiving above 100 citations, and the most cited publication received 644 citations. Furthermore, 52 authors were identified with at least 52 citations (H index, 52).

The citation statistics confirm the topic's general significance in dietetics, sports sciences, and nutrition, accounting for 86% of all WoS records. Westerterp-Plantenga published most of the records (16, 8.8%), and the journal Nutrients published the most relevant papers (12 publications, 6.6%) followed by the "British Journal of Nutrition" (10 publications).

In total, 752 authors contributed to the records, with a mean of one to seven contributors per record. Among the authors, 103 writers produced at least two publications, while 33 authors published at least three documents. Japanese researchers collaborated the most to investigate the benefits of consuming coffee related to fat oxidation.

Most records were published by Maastricht University (21 records) and Birmingham University (10 records). "Caffeine" (50 records), "fat oxidation" (31 records), "green tea" (29 records), "energy expenditure" (22 records), and "obesity" (20 records) were the keywords that appeared the most frequently in the records.

The time-wise alterations in keywords showed a tendency in novel publications to incorporate keywords like "ergogenic aid," "carbohydrate," and "performance."

As a result of the incorporation of recent research, these keywords had fewer citations. In contrast, the terms with the most citations were "catechin," "tea," "thermogenic," and "obesity," as they were more frequent in older publications.

Conclusions

Overall, the findings indicated that the topic of the impact of caffeine intake on the oxidation of fats might have attained scientific saturation.

Nevertheless, the topic continues to interest researchers of exercise physiology and nutrition, as indicated by the increasing interest in caffeine use in the context of sports, denoted by the increased usage of keywords like performance and ergogenic aid.

Future studies should evaluate the impacts of gender and caffeine tolerance to understand better caffeine consumption's efficacy as a dietary strategy to boost fat oxidation.

More translational studies are required to address practical issues such as the appropriate delivery route, optimal time of ingestion, and the probable necessity to combine fasting and caffeine consumption.

Understanding the genetic variations that may boost or diminish caffeine's potential benefits is critical for transferring study findings into real-life circumstances. Future research should be designed to be understandable by experts with a mix of nutrition and sports science understanding.