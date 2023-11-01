Organon and Sempre Health announce collaboration on new service to help eligible patients save money and stay on their medication as prescribed

Organon (NYSE:OGN) and Sempre Health today announced a strategic partnership designed to motivate eligible patients to refill their prescriptions on time and improve adherence through an innovative pricing program that offers personalized support.

The new program offered by Sempre Health and Organon will enable eligible patients who refill their prescriptions on time and as prescribed for Dulera™ (mometasone furoate, formoterol fumarate dihydrate) and Asmanex™ (mometasone furoate), to receive discounts on their medications throughout the course of their therapy, with the aim of improving adherence to their medication.

Approximately 75% of patients in the United States struggle to take their medicines as directed,i due to several factors including prohibitive high costs and copayments for prescription medicines,ii,iii managing multiple medications, complex treatment regimensiv,v,vi or poor health literacy. Non-adherence to medication presents a significant clinical and economic issue in the United States with annual costs between $100 billion to $300 billion.vii,viii

“We are excited to include certain medicines from Organon’s portfolio in Sempre’s program that is designed to enable affordability and adherence," said Anurati Mathur, CEO of Sempre Health. “Together, we hope to empower eligible patients who may not otherwise adhere to their medication regimens to take better control of their health and save money at the same time.”

Technology integrations, such as Sempre’s patented auto-refill submission functionality, can help address the multiple and often complex causes of non-adherence. Eligible patients receive discounts at the point-of-sale, which increase as they remain on therapy and continue to fill on-time, helping them fill their medications and save money. The program also includes natural language text message engagement, which leads to a personalized experience for those enrolled.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in expanding access to medicines, and the ability to help eligible patients adhere to their treatments while also saving money is a winning combination,” said Ger Brennan, Vice President and Commercial Lead, Established Brands at Organon. “The innovative digital platform that Sempre Health provides is extremely exciting and we are pleased to have our medications included as part of this offering, ultimately making it easier for enrolled patients to manage their health.”

According to a patient who has already enrolled in the program, “This offering has meant the world to me. I did not take this medication every day before. I used it sparingly, as I could not afford to refill it every month. Now I’m able to better afford my medication as prescribed.”