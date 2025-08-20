Biology-aware machine learning enables efficient cell culture media optimization

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of TsukubaAug 20 2025

Cell culture is a foundational technology widely used across fields such as pharmaceutical production, regenerative medicine, food science, and materials engineering. A critical component of successful cell culture is the culture medium-a solution containing essential nutrients that support cell growth. Therefore, optimizing the culture medium for specific applications is vital. Recently, machine learning has become a powerful tool for efficient media optimization. However, the experimental data used to train such models often exhibit biological variability caused by fluctuations in cell behavior and noise from experimental procedures or equipment. This variability can significantly reduce the predictive accuracy of machine learning models.

In this study, researchers developed a machine learning model that explicitly accounts for biological variability and applied it to identify optimal formulations for serum-free culture media. CHO-K1 cells (derived from Chinese hamster ovary) were cultured in various media, and cell concentrations were measured to quantify biological variability. The researchers integrated data on medium composition, biological variability, and cell density into a machine learning framework that combined multiple algorithms. They further employed active learning-an iterative cycle of model training and experimental validation.

As a result, they successfully developed a serum-free culture medium that achieved approximately 1.6-fold higher cell density compared to commercially available products. Since the medium was specifically optimized for CHO-K1 cells, the study demonstrated the model's ability to capture the unique nutritional needs of individual cell types. These findings are expected to aid in the development of more efficient culture media for pharmaceutical manufacturing and regenerative medicine. Given that biological variability is inherent to biological experiments, the proposed approach holds broad applicability across diverse areas of biological research.

This work was supported by the JSPS KAKENHI grant numbers 21K19815 and 25K22838 (to BWY) and JP25KJ0680 (to TH).

Source:

University of Tsukuba

Journal reference:

Hashizume, T., & Ying, B.-W. (2025). Biology-aware machine learning for culture medium optimization. New Biotechnology. doi.org/10.1016/j.nbt.2025.07.006.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists set out to map the world’s traditional food environments and their health impacts
Exploring the complex origins of endothelial cells in tumor angiogenesis
Muscle stem cells show ability to transform and heal broken bones
INTEGRA's PIPETBOY GENIUS provides superior ergonomics and liquid control for cell culture
UK food policy misses big slice of ultra-processed problem, study finds
Vagus nerve modulation can effectively halt the progression of cancer-associated cachexia
ISSCR updates guidelines to address advances in stem cell-based embryo models
Early clinical trial supports MASL as a targeted oral cancer treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
How circadian biology shapes intestinal regeneration and health