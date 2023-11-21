AHRI partners with BGI Genomics to boost its genomics and precision medicine capabilities

On October 13, 2023, in Addis Ababa, Armauer Hansen Research Institute (AHRI) and BGI Genomics signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance the Institute's genomics and precision medicine capabilities.

The Institute got its name from the Norwegian physician, Gerhard Henrik Armauer Hansen, who first described the leprosy bacillus (Mycobacterium leprae) and joined the Ethiopian Ministry of Health in 2004. Located in Addis Ababa, it serves as a biomedical hub for the region.

BGI Genomics provides precision medicine solutions in more than 100 countries worldwide. Leveraging the company's latest technologies, this agreement will foster cooperation with AHRI on research and development to enhance health outcomes in Ethiopia and Africa.

Professor Afework Kassu, the Director of the Institute, said AHRI aims to be a leading center in genomics and bioinformatics, which will serve not only Ethiopia but also neighboring countries in Africa. This agreement also showcases the growing cooperation between Ethiopia and China companies.