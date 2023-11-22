Stem cell transplantation proves to be safe and effective for knee osteoarthritis treatment

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Nov 22 2023Wiley

Cell therapy represents a potential regenerative treatment for osteoarthritis. A recent analysis of all relevant published studies indicates that stem cell transplantation from different sources is effective for treating knee osteoarthritis, the most prevalent chronic joint disease.

The review and meta-analysis, which is published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Research, included 16 studies involving 875 patients with knee osteoarthritis (441 in the stem cell transplantation group and 434 in the control group). Stem cell treatment was associated with significant reductions in patient-reported pain from the third month onwards. The most significant pain relief at different postoperative months came from fat-derived and umbilical cord–derived stem cells. A patient's own fat-derived stem cells resulted in better pain alleviation compared with those from other donors. Also, a patient's own fat-derived stem cells led to the most effective recovery of knee joint function.

"Stem cell transplantation proved safe and effective for knee osteoarthritis treatment," the authors wrote. "Different sources stem cells have a good effect on alleviating knee joint pain, restoring knee joint function, and minimizing patient trauma."

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Xie, R-h., et al. (2023) Effect of mesenchymal stromal cells transplantation on the outcomes of patients with knee osteoarthritis: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Journal of Orthopaedic Research. doi.org/10.1002/jor.25724.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Autologous stem cell transplant shows promise for young patients with severe juvenile systemic sclerosis
New approach to CAR T cell therapy may extend treatment effectiveness
New insights into how cells maintain their identity over generations
Clinical trial underway for novel human milk-based microbiome therapy
Bioengineered human heart muscle cells and micro-tissues take flight to space
Regenerative medicine takes leap forward with nasal cartilage-derived cartilage grafts
Breakthrough in HIV treatment: NMN shows promise in reducing CD4+ T cell activation
Scientists identify progenitor cells that could revolutionize osteoarthritis treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
How to optimize nuclei extraction & counting for single cell sequencing