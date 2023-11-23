Specific HLA alleles may be associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection

This study analyzed and proposed the potential association of specific HLA alleles with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Several studies have investigated the association of different HLA alleles with COVID-19. However, most of these studies have shown significant differences or conflicting results regarding the clinical relevance between HLA alleles and SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The study analyzed the correlations between specific HLA alleles and the disease severity or T cell immune memory. The results showed that the alleles HLA-B*13:02 and -B*40:01 were associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection, which may be due to their rare peptide anchors.

The findings of the study may help to identify individuals at higher risk to better manage and prioritize vaccination at the clinical level, and to explain the differences in epidemic trends in different regions at the epidemiological level.