C-Path's TRxA and Celdara Medical announce MOU to identify and advance promising new therapeutics

Critical Path Institute's (C-Path) Translational Therapeutics Accelerator (TRxA) and Celdara Medical today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at identifying and advancing promising new therapeutics in areas of high unmet medical need. Under the terms of this agreement, both organizations look to expand opportunities to provide financial support for the development of early-stage therapeutics by exchanging non-competitive information submitted in academic funding proposals.

Launched in June 2022, TRxA is a global drug discovery and development accelerator focused on supporting academic scientists in defining optimal strategies for advancing new, cutting-edge small molecule therapeutics from the lab to patients. TRxA leverages C-Path's expertise in translational and regulatory science to provide vital funding and drug development expertise to support its grantees in developing comprehensive data packages for potential drug candidates, a key to garnering interest from biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to invest in clinical trials.

Since its founding in 2008, Celdara Medical has built a robust pipeline of potential therapeutics for diseases with unmet needs, sourced from across the nation and globally. Many of these pipeline opportunities align with TRxA's strategic objectives, as does the shared focus on and primacy of patient need and experience.

Dr. Jake Reder, Co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Celdara Medical, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "At Celdara Medical, we advance therapies with the potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients. This collaboration with TRxA will improve the efficiency of both organizations, expanding complementary access to our respective innovation pipelines."

This MOU reflects our shared commitment to breaking down barriers in drug development. By sharing resources and expertise with TRxA, we are poised to make significant strides in identifying important inventions and advancing treatments for patients with urgent medical needs." Dr. Julie Coleman, Director at Celdara Medical

Dr. Maaike Everts, Executive Director of C-Path's TRxA, also shared her perspective on the collaboration, stating, "Drug discovery and development is a team sport; many types of expertise, funding models and organizations need to come together to mature an idea coming out of an academic institution into a therapy available to patients. I am very excited to work together with Celdara Medical to find the best environment and expertise needed to ensure our best and brightest ideas get nurtured into new medicines. The exchange of information under this MOU will be a great benefit to the scientists who approach us with their ideas for novel drugs."

The MOU between C-Path and Celdara Medical highlights the significance of collaboration and information sharing in delivering innovative therapies to patients. Together, the two organizations are committed to improving healthcare worldwide.