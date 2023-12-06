Anti-obesity medications may offer survival benefits for osteoarthritis patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Dec 6 2023Wiley

New research published in Arthritis & Rheumatology suggests that for people overweight or with obesity who also have knee or hip osteoarthritis, a slow-to-moderate-;but not fast-;rate of weight loss caused by anti-obesity medications may lower their risk of premature death.

Among 6,524 participants with knee or hip osteoarthritis who were taking orlistat, sibutramine, or rimonabant, the 5-year death rate was 5.3%, 4.0%, and 5.4% for the "weight gain/stable", "slow-to-moderate weight loss," and "fast weight loss" groups, respectively. Compared with the "weight gain/stable" group," the risk of death was 28% lower for the "slow-to-moderate weight loss" group and only 1% lower for the "fast weight loss" arm.

A slow-to-moderate rate of weight loss induced by anti-obesity medications may lower the risk of death in overweight/obese people with knee/hip osteoarthritis."

Jie Wei, PhD, first author of Xiangya Hospital, Central South University, in China

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Wei, J., et al. (2023) Weight Loss Induced by Antiobesity Medications and All-Cause Mortality Among Patients With Knee or Hip Osteoarthritis. Arthritis & Rheumatology. doi.org/10.1002/art.42754.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Long-term physical activity can prevent obesity-induced cognitive decline
Back pain? Bum knee? Be prepared to wait for a physical therapist
Is there a causal link between polyunsaturated fatty acids and osteoarthritis?
Exploring 'food noise': Study sheds light on eating thoughts and obesity treatment breakthroughs
C-section overuse in Mexico driven by hospital specializations and obesity
Eating more ultra-processed foods may increase risk of upper aerodigestive tract cancers
Stem cell transplantation proves to be safe and effective for knee osteoarthritis treatment
New study shows Spirulina and high-intensity training combo reduces obesity complications in men

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
New study links DNA methylation in GLP1R gene to obesity without metabolic disorders