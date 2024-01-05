Cryoablation induces systemic metabolic changes in patients with paroxysmal atrial fibrillation

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Jan 5 2024Compuscript Ltd

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Cryoablation (CRYO) is a novel catheter ablation technique for atrial fibrillation (AF). However, uncertainty persists regarding the role of metabolic modifications associated with CRYO. This study was aimed at exploring whether CRYO influences the metabolic signature - a possibility not previously investigated.

Paired serum samples from patients with AF (n = 10) were collected before and 24 h after CRYO. Untargeted metabolomic analysis was conducted with LC-MS. Univariate and multivariate analyses were applied to identify differential metabolites between samples. Pathway enrichment and Pearson correlation analyses were performed to reveal the perturbed metabolic pathways and potential interactions.

Levels of 19 metabolites showed significant changes between baseline and 24 h after CRYO. Pathway analysis revealed that the perturbed metabolites were enriched in unsaturated fatty acid biosynthesis, retrograde endocannabinoid signaling, and neuroactive ligand-receptor interactions. Pearson correlation analysis indicated strong correlations among differential metabolites, biochemical markers, and clinical indicators.

CRYO induces systemic changes in the serum metabolome in patients with paroxysmal AF and provides potential metabolic benefits. These findings might enable enhanced understanding of the pathophysiology and metabolic mechanisms involved in catheter ablation.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Xie, M., et al. (2024) Incremental Metabolic Benefits from Cryoablation for Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation: Insights from Metabolomic Profiling. Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications. doi.org/10.15212/CVIA.2023.0079.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Leaky gut linked to depressive disorders: New insights into microbiota-induced epigenetic changes
Phthalate exposure before conception linked to reduced fertility and hormonal imbalances in women
Spicing up the fight: Saffron's powerful impact on prostate cancer revealed
Presidential advisory by the American Heart Association: connecting cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic health
Ethnic disparities in COVID-19 mortality rates among hospitalized patients in California
Could metformin be a game changer for heart health in non-diabetics?
Gut feeling: How your microbiome could be shaping your mental health
Cannabis shows promise in easing endometriosis pain, new research suggests

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Your unique microbiome may be used to improve and personalize your future medical experience