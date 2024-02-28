Endocrine Society urges Congress to support legislation protecting access to IVF

Feb 28 2024The Endocrine Society

The Endocrine Society is calling for members of Congress to support federal legislation protecting access to in vitro fertilization (IVF).

The Access to Family Building Act (S.3612/H.R.7056), proposed by Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Patty Murray (D-WA), and Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA), would ensure people can access safe, effective IVF and other assisted reproductive technologies to start or grow their families.

Families' access to IVF services is being threatened by an Alabama State Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos created during the IVF process are "children" under state law.

About 2.3 percent of all infants born in the United States each year are conceived using assisted reproductive technology, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

IVF, the main type of assisted reproductive technology, involves extracting a woman's eggs, fertilizing the eggs in the laboratory, and transferring the resulting embryos into the woman's uterus.

IVF and other assisted reproductive technology procedures are performed by reproductive endocrinologists. These physicians diagnose and treat infertility and other hormonal health issues related to the reproductive system.

As the professional organization representing endocrinologists who treat and scientists who research infertility and other hormone health conditions, the Endocrine Society's policy priorities include protecting access to reproductive health care.

We are encouraged to see members of Congress from both sides of the aisle considering this legislation to preserve access to IVF and other assisted reproductive technologies. Americans who wish to start or build their families need to have access to this needed medical care.

Endocrinologists are essential to IVF care, and we support access for all families across the country seeking safe and effective IVF treatment.

