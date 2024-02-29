BioCina and NovaCina forge strategic alliance to offer biologics developers integrated drug substance and drug product solutions

BioCina Pty Ltd., a global end-to-end biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), and NovaCina Pty Ltd., a global fill-and-finish CDMO, announced a strategic partnership to provide integrated drug substance and drug product solutions for biologics developers.

This alliance enables BioCina to offer the highest quality fill-and-finish solutions to their clients, to convert the drug substance produced at its state-of-the-art Adelaide, South Australia facility into ready-to-use drug product at NovaCina’s advanced facility in Perth, Australia. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in providing end-to-end biopharmaceutical manufacturing solutions to clients worldwide.

BioCina delivers highest quality, cost-effective CDMO services, including cell line development, process development, and cGMP drug substance manufacturing for the microbial, pDNA and mRNA modalities. As a result of this partnership, BioCina’s clients can benefit from NovaCina’s decades of clinical and commercial fill-and-finish experience, backed by numerous regulatory approvals, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). NovaCina offers a comprehensive suite of services, including development, manufacturing, packaging, labeling, and stability studies.

BioCina Chief Executive Officer & member of NovaCina Board of Directors, Mark W. Womack said, “BioCina is excited to partner with NovaCina, integrating our globally recognized expertise in clinical and commercial process development and drug substance manufacturing with their esteemed drug product services. This partnership promises to deliver unparalleled quality, adherence to the highest regulatory standards, and on-time delivery of client programs, setting a new benchmark in the market.”