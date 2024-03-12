More than 80% of patients with tuberculosis do not have persistent cough, study shows

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mar 12 2024Amsterdam University Medical Center

More than 80% of patients with tuberculosis, the world's most deadly infection, do not have a persistent cough, despite this being seen as a key symptom of the disease. The infection is predominantly transmitted by coughing, but probably also through simply breathing. Research, led by Amsterdam UMC and the Amsterdam Institute for Global Heath and Development, analyzed data on more than 600,000 individuals in Africa and Asia and found that 82.8% of those with tuberculosis had no persistent cough and 62.5% had no cough at all. These results are published today in the Lancet Infectious Diseases. 

Our results indicate the probable reason why, despite huge efforts to diagnose and treat the disease, the tuberculosis (TB) burden across Africa and Asia is hardly declining. We already knew that there was a giant gap between the 10.6 million who get ill with tuberculosis and the 7.5 million cases that were registered by health authorities in 2022."

Frank Cobelens, Professor of Global Health at Amsterdam UMC and Senior Fellow at the AIGHD

"A persistent cough is often the entry point for a diagnosis, but if 80% of those with TB don't have one, then it means that a diagnosis will happen later, possibly after the infection has already been transmitted to many others, or not at all," he adds. 

The study analyzed the results of national monitoring schemes in 12 countries, and found that, alongside the lack of a cough, more than a quarter of those with TB had no symptoms at all. With both of these traits being more common in women than in men. Further, the study showed that a quarter of those without cough have high loads of bacteria in their sputum and are probably highly infectious. 

"When we take all of these factors into account, it becomes clear that we need to really rethink large aspects of how we identify people with TB. It's clear that current practice, especially in the most resource-poor settings will miss large numbers of patients with TB. We should instead focus on X-ray screening and the development of new inexpensive and easy-to-use tests" says Cobelens.

Source:

Amsterdam University Medical Center

Journal reference:

Stuck, L., et al. (2024) Prevalence of subclinical pulmonary tuberculosis in adults in community settings: an individual participant data meta-analysis. The Lancet Infectious Diseases. doi.org/10.1016/S1473-3099(24)00011-2.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Second-line treatment for drug-resistant tuberculosis is as effective as first-line medicines
Brazilian researchers create cutting-edge nanoparticle weapon against tuberculosis
Researchers receive two grants to study tuberculosis drug development
Morphine shows potential as effective cough therapy for pulmonary fibrosis, study finds
Study reveals BCG vaccine's unexpected role in fighting influenza
LJI scientists uncover clues to how human T cells combat Mycobacterium tuberculosis
Mtb bacteria detected in exhaled breath of 90% of individuals presenting with suspected tuberculosis
Shedding new light on the evolution of tuberculosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Natural compound activates macrophages to fight resistant tuberculosis bacteria