Study reveals the possibility of a laboratory origin of COVID-19

Mar 15 2024

The origin of COVID-19 is highly debated – most studies have focused on a zoonotic origin, but research from the journal Risk Analysis, examined the likelihood of an unnatural origin (i.e. from a laboratory.)

The results indicate a greater likelihood of an unnatural than natural origin of the virus. The researchers used an established risk analysis tool for differentiating natural and unnatural epidemics, the modified Grunow-Finke assessment tool (mGFT) to study the origin of COVID-19. This risk assessment cannot prove the specific origin of COVID-19 but shows that the possibility of a laboratory origin cannot be easily dismissed.

One of the researchers, Xin Chen, Ph.D., a researcher from The University of New South Wales, is available for an interview to speak more about the results of this study and its implications.

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
