Antibiotics can effectively target gut bacteria that harbor COVID-19 virus, study shows

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mar 20 2024Wiley

New research indicates that antibiotics can effectively target bacteria in the gut that harbor the virus that causes COVID-19 and produce toxin-like peptides that contribute to COVID-19-related symptoms. In the study, which involved 211 participants and was published in the Journal of Medical Virology, individuals who received early antibiotic treatment after having COVID-19 recovered more quickly than those who did not receive antibiotics.

The authors had already evaluated the efficacy of certain antibiotics in SARS-CoV-2-infected bacterial cultures in vitro, and this new study demonstrates promising results with the use of the combination of 2 antibiotics (amoxicillin and rifaximin) within the first 3 days.

Furthermore, a significant number of patients who received antibiotics within the first 3 days and for a duration of 7 days during the acute phase of COVID-19 did not develop long COVID.

"Our findings suggest that antibiotics should be considered in acute infection and Long COVID. The study also lays the foundation for additional vaccine strategies," said co-corresponding author Marina Piscopo, PhD, of the University of Naples Federico, in Italy.

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Brogna, C., et al. (2024) A retrospective cohort study on early antibiotic use in vaccinated and unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. Journal of Medical Virology. doi.org/10.1002/jmv.29507.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

COVID-19 exposes deep-rooted structural inequities affecting vaccine uptake among ACB groups
COVID-19 booster enhances virus neutralizing antibodies in breast milk, new study reveals
Gut bacteria may be responsible for sight loss in certain inherited eye diseases
Gut bacteria and tryptophan diet can play a protective role against pathogenic E. coli
Association of estrogen-containing menopause hormonal therapy with COVID-19 mortality
Does vitamin D have protective role against COVID-19?
T1-spanin breakthrough offers new hope against antibiotic resistance
Unique bacteria colonize the gut shortly after birth and make serotonin to educate gut immune cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Gut bacteria strains could be the key to predicting cancer treatment success