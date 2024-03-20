Watch: Many Americans are unaware of HIV prevention medication

Mar 20 2024KFF Health News
Breaking down U.S. strategy to end the HIV epidemic by 2030

Céline Gounder, KFF Health News' editor-at-large for public health, explained on "CBS Mornings" why many at-risk Americans do not know about medication to prevent HIV infection through sexual contact or do not have access to it.

Only one-third of people who could benefit from the medication, known as preexposure prophylaxis or PrEP, are prescribed it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

KFF Health News

