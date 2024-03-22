Evaluating teacher effectiveness for students with and without disabilities

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mar 22 2024Michigan State University

Research has often focused on how teachers and educators can best instruct and accommodate students with disabilities. However, are the methods used to teach students with disabilities effective and inclusive for all students? Michigan State University researchers are some of the first to answer that question.

Faculty and doctoral students from across MSU, including from the College of Social Science and the College of Education, offer some of the first findings on differentiating the effectiveness of instruction for students with and without disabilities.

Their study suggests that to help schools make decisions that are best for student outcomes, policymakers may want to consider teacher quality measures that look separately at these student groups.

Published in the journal Educational Evaluation and Policy Analysis, this research presents a major breakthrough in understanding how to best measure achievement for both students with and without disabilities.

Most students with disabilities spend most of their school day in general education classrooms, but many teachers indicate they receive insufficient training and preparedness to educate these students. We thought that through the use of statistical measures of teacher quality, we could identify which teachers are more effective teachers with these students and how much general education teachers' ability to instruct these students varies."

Scott Imberman, study author and professor in the Department of Economics in the College of Social Science and the College of Education

It's important that students with disabilities have access to high-quality teachers, and not all teachers receive the necessary training and skills to support those students. They also can struggle more with certain subjects, such as math. Student success outcomes are also often determined by how the entire class performs rather than how individual students perform.

When it comes to evaluating the success of all students, numerical measures known as value-added measures, or VAM, are typically used. However, these measures often do not distinguish between evaluating students with and without disabilities.

The MSU research team created a study using data from the Los Angeles Unified School District due to the large number of enrollees and students with disabilities. They created two specific value-added measures -; one for evaluating the effectiveness for teachers instructing students with disabilities and the other for students without disabilities.

Related Stories

They found that some of the best-performing teachers for students without disabilities have lower value-added scores for students with disabilities. Similarly, they noted that top-performing teachers for students with disabilities have lower value-added scores for students without disabilities. This means that some students who may appear to be matched with a high-quality teacher could actually be better off with other teachers.

The bigger inequity, according to Imberman, is that although "some general education teachers do have specialized skills that make them more effective for students with disabilities, our case study in Los Angeles suggested disabled students are typically not matched to these teachers."

While the results do not identify how to better match teachers with students with disabilities, they do raise the point to schools and policymakers to explore how both groups of students and, especially those with disabilities, can have better academic gains. It is also necessary that educators, especially those who have been teaching longer, receive the appropriate training to support students with disabilities.

"We hope that our methods can be used in the future to help school officials better match students with disabilities to the teachers who are best equipped to instruct them and better assess which teachers might need additional training in educating disabled students," Imberman said.

In addition to Imberman, the research team included Katharine Strunk, dean of the University of Pennsylvania's Graduate School of Education; Nathan Jones, associate professor in the Special Education program at Boston University Wheelock College of Education and Human Development; W. Jesse Wood, senior analyst at Abt Associates; Neil Filosa, doctoral student in the MSU Department of Economics; and Ijun Lai, researcher with Mathematica.

Source:

Michigan State University

Journal reference:

Wood, W. J., et al. (2023). Are Effective Teachers for Students With Disabilities Effective Teachers for All? Educational Evaluation and Policy Analysis. doi.org/10.3102/01623737231214555.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

COVID-19's impact on early education: Retrospective study shows decrease in kindergarten readiness
Smartphone addiction fuels loneliness and reduces well-being, study finds
Study exposes food insecurity among graduate students and postdocs
Teens bullied in childhood who mistrust others have higher adult mental health risks than those without trust issues
Energy drinks stir up sleep issues and insomnia among college students
Study reveals high insomnia rates in non-hospitalized COVID-19 survivors
Are web-enabled anti-bullying interventions effective among primary and secondary school students?
New schools in England face pollution peril

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Δ-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol use among US teens climbs in states without regulation