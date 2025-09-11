Fitness study shows exercise at work can cut chronic disease risks

A new Italian study finds that just two weekly workplace workouts can lower cholesterol and blood pressure, proving that even small steps at work can deliver big health wins.

Study: The Implementation of a Workplace Physical Exercise Program at a University. Image Credit: Daisy Daisy / Shutterstock.com

In a recent study published in Healthcare, researchers evaluated the efficacy of this exercise-based workplace health promotion (WHP) program at the University of L’Aquila.

Evidence-based health promotion is a multidisciplinary approach that prioritizes healthy dietary practices and sufficient physical activity to prevent the development of non-communicable chronic diseases (NCDs) like cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. Frequent physical activity is one of the most effective methods to prevent disease. It can also support mental health, reduce stress, and improve overall quality of life.

Workplace environments that support physical, mental, and social well-being are particularly effective for disease prevention, in addition to improving work productivity and reducing absenteeism. The “Ateneo in Movimento” (“University on the Move”) program, launched in 2020 as part of the broader “Ateneo in Salute” initiative at the University of L’Aquila in Italy, incorporates surveillance and intervention activities at both the individual and group levels to improve the overall health of university faculty and staff.

Linking workplace exercise to chronic disease risk

In the present study, researchers evaluate the effects of an exercise-based WHP intervention on physical health and NCD risk factors. The occupational health service provided participation opportunities to all workers and students between 18 and 70 at the University of L’Aquila in Italy.

The exercise program consisted of 62 functional circuit training sessions implemented twice weekly. These exercises were designed to improve each study participant's specific strength, flexibility, and respiratory dynamic capabilities. A total of 31 sessions of posture and stretching exercises that focused on mobility, resistance, proprioception, and balance were also incorporated into the program. However, actual adherence was low, with participants attending only about 22–31% of the sessions on average.

Cardiovascular risk was assessed using a risk chart developed by the Italian National Health Institute, with all study participants stratified based on their heart score. Fasting blood samples were collected to measure glucose (FBG), total cholesterol (TC), high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), triglycerides, and C-reactive protein (CRP) levels.

Height and weight were measured using a bioelectrical impedance scale. Work ability index (WAI) was determined based on questionnaire responses on the workers' health status, resources, and job demands. All parameters were assessed before program initiation (t0) and at three (t1) and six months (t2) of follow-up.

Workplace exercise supports heart and metabolic health

A total of 29 individuals were included in the current study, 24 of whom were female. Over 48% of the study cohort were academics, whereas the remaining study participants were students or technical-administrative personnel.

The most frequently reported diseases or risk conditions included dyslipidemia, hypertension, thyroid disorders, diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and osteoporosis. Dyslipidemia was particularly common among men (80%) compared with women (25%). About 10% of study participants were tobacco smokers, whereas 27% previously quit smoking.

Occasional alcohol intake was reported by all males and 42% of females. About 93% of study participants engaged in physical activity.

All males and 54% of females underwent drug therapy, with anti-hypertensives and hypolipidemic agents most frequently used. Most study participants reported taking dietary supplements containing minerals, vitamin D, antioxidants, iron, or B-complex vitamins.

The average body mass index (BMI) was within normal range at t0 and remained nearly constant throughout the duration of the study. About 20% of males and 50% of females exhibited higher LDL-C and TC levels than normal limits at t0; however, these levels decreased over time.

Among females, 4.2% had HDL-C levels below the normal range at t0, but this increased to 8.2% at t1 and t2, resulting in a statistically significant decline in average HDL-C levels. High CRP levels were also observed in 8.3%, 9.1%, and 17.4% of females at t0, t1, and t2, although these changes were not statistically significant.

CRP levels were higher in 20% of males at t0; however, these levels normalized by three and six months. Triglyceride levels remained high in 20% of males and 8.3% of females at t0. By t1 and t2, triglyceride levels declined to 13% and 4.4% in females and 0% and 40% in males, respectively.

Over 8% of females exhibited high FBG levels at t0 and t1, whereas no significant difference was observed among males. TC significantly decreased from 199.5 mg/dL at t0 to 178.7 mg/dL at t2 in females, whereas a non-significant reduction in TC levels from 183.2 mg/dL at t0 to 161.4 mg/dL at t2 occurred in males.

HDL-C exhibited a similar pattern, with a significant reduction from 59.5 mg/dL at t0 to 55.3 mg/dL at t2 reported in females, which was accompanied by a non-significant reduction from 50.6 mg/dL at t0 to 47.4 mg/dL at t2 in males. FBG levels in females were significantly reduced from t0 to t2.

About 60% of males and 70% of females had non-normal blood pressure (BP) at t0; however, both systolic and diastolic BP levels were significantly reduced in females over time without changing significantly in males. The overall heart score was significantly reduced in females and non-significantly reduced in males from t0 to t1.

The case for workplace exercise programs

The exercise-based WHP led to significant improvements in several hematochemical and physiological markers, particularly among women. Some outcomes in men, however, did not reach statistical significance. Nevertheless, this program is associated with certain methodological limitations, including the uncontrolled study design and its small and heterogeneous sample size, which reduce the generalizability of these findings.

In addition, the authors note that the Work Ability Index scores were already in the “good” to “excellent” range at baseline, creating a ceiling effect that limited the possibility of showing further improvements. The study also emphasized that participants were generally in good health at baseline, so the findings apply more to primary prevention than treatment of high-risk groups.

Future randomized controlled studies and multivariate analyses may corroborate the benefits of an exercise-based WHP.

