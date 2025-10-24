First multiple sclerosis patient in the UK receives CAR T cell therapy in groundbreaking trial

A multiple sclerosis (MS) patient in the UK was the first to receive CAR T cell therapy, invented by UCL researchers, in a clinical trial testing whether this personalized treatment can slow or even halt the progression of the disease.

Emily Henders, 37, of Bushey in Hertfordshire, received her infusion at UCLH in October 2025 and is looking forward to being discharged from hospital.

She said: "I hope taking part in the trial means I will never have to experience another relapse and that my MS symptoms will not progress. I know it is still experimental but it offers a scientific rationale which, as a biology teacher, makes sense to me."

MS is a condition that affects nerves in the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord). In MS, the myelin coating that protects the nerves is damaged. This causes a range of symptoms such as blurred vision and problems with movement, memory and thinking.

There is no cure for MS, and while there are several treatments available to help manage symptoms or slow the progression of the disease, none are fully effective in preventing relapses or the long-term progression of the condition.

But with a CAR T cell therapy (obecabtagene autoleucel, known as obe-cel) proven to be highly effective in blood cancer patients, researchers have turned their attention to autoimmune conditions such as lupus and now MS.

CAR T cell therapy works by resetting the immune system by depleting B cells, which are thought to drive the autoimmune attack in MS. The therapy modifies the patient's own T cells to target and eliminate B cells (both types of immune cell), potentially leading to long-term remission and halting disease progression.

Dr Claire Roddie, a UCL Cancer Institute researcher and UCLH consultant haematologist who has been instrumental to the UCL/UCLH collaboration on new treatments using CAR T cell therapy, said: "It is fantastic to be involved in the development of obe-cel for patients with MS and this Phase I clinical study will help us understand how safe and effective obe-cel is for MS. Our ultimate goal is to achieve long periods of disease remission with a single, one-time CAR T treatment."

The principal investigator on the clinical trial, called AUTO1-MS1, is Wallace Brownlee, a consultant neurologist at UCLH and clinical lead for multiple sclerosis at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery.

Dr Brownlee said: "Although treatments for MS have dramatically improved in recent years, none of the available medication fully stops relapses or progression of the illness. CAR T cell therapy is an exciting new frontier in the treatment of autoimmune conditions, and this trial will be essential to understanding the feasibility and safety of CAR T in people with MS."

Despite the uncertainty about whether the therapy will work for her, Emily remains focused and keen to tackle her condition head on.

She added: "Ultimately, I am doing my best to preserve my ability to live life fully, and to enjoy it with my family for many years to come, without the limitations that this disease can bring. My focus is on living fully despite MS - being a wife, a mother, a teacher, and someone who refuses to be defined by illness.

"My journey with MS is about choice and action. I choose to be proactive, to educate myself, and to confront uncertainty head-on. While the path is often unpredictable and daunting, I refuse to let MS dictate my life and I remain hopeful, not only for myself but for others who may one day benefit from advances in treatment."

There are more than 150,000 people with MS in the UK and nearly 7,100 people are newly diagnosed each year.

Dr Frederick Vonberg, from UCL Department of Neuromuscular Diseases and UCLH, said: "This trial is open to UK patients diagnosed with relapsing or progressive forms of MS who are not responding well to the best medications already available and whose disability is worsening. We encourage patients aged between 18 and 60 years to speak to their neurologist and explore whether they might be eligible for a referral to this trial. The trial aims to recruit up to 18 patients globally by early 2027."

The CAR T cell therapy being tested in this clinical trial was invented by scientists from the UCL Cancer Institute, led by Dr Martin Pule, and has delivered promising results in treating patients with an aggressive blood cancer.

The second-generation obe-cel CAR T cell therapy has reduced immune toxicity and persists for longer in blood cancer patients, overcoming two common limitations of earlier CAR T cell therapies.

It was licensed by UCL spinout Autolus and recently obtained the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approval for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia but remains an experimental treatment for autoimmune conditions.

Dr Roddie and Dr Brownlee are supported by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) UCLH Biomedical Research Centre (BRC). The BRC has been crucial to the development of CAR T therapy at UCL and UCLH, which has helped to lay the groundwork for this trial, with CAR T now being trialled in MS.

Prof Karl Peggs, UCLH Director of Research and Director of the NIHR UCLH BRC, said: "This study is an example of how we are taking a promising new therapy, which has already been shown to work well in some cancers, and extending it into other disease areas. It is truly groundbreaking work reflecting the combined strengths of UCLH and UCL, and made possible by NIHR support through our Biomedical Research Centre. It is also a great example of our close working relationships with the biotech industry. Thanks to studies like this, many more patients could benefit from CAR T therapy in future."