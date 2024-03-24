UQ researchers use new dosing technology to enhance ICU antibiotic treatment

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mar 24 2024University of Queensland

University of Queensland researchers have used dosing software to accelerate the effects of antibiotics in patients being treated for sepsis in Intensive Care Units.

UQ researchers use new dosing technology to enhance ICU antibiotic treatment
Dosing software improved antibiotic exposures in critically ill adults and children with sepsis. Image Credit: Adobe.

Co-senior study author Professor Jason Roberts from UQ’s Centre for Clinical Research said the technique trialed in the DIRECT study meant patients received effective antibiotics in half the usual time, leading to faster recovery, higher quality care, cost savings and increased bed availability in the hospitals.

“We found we could dramatically improve the accuracy and quality of the treatment provided to adults and children, meaning less time in the ICU and a faster cure,” Professor Roberts said.

“We did this by rapidly identifying which bacteria was causing their severe infection, and then applying a personalized dosing approach to ensure each patient received the most effective dose for their needs.

“The team used Bayesian dosing software in four adult and pediatric ICUs, leading to an estimated healthcare saving of $12,000 per patient in some groups.”

The clinical trial was unusual because it included children and involved collaborators at four major Brisbane hospitals.

UQCCR Principal Research Fellow and co-senior author Associate Professor Adam Irwin said improving the accuracy of infection treatment was a great outcome.

“In this study, clinicians in pediatric and adult intensive care settings alike were confident to apply the dosing software recommendations, meaning critically ill children and adults will benefit from the results,” Dr Irwin said.

We had ICU doctors and nurses, pharmacists, infectious diseases doctors, microbiologists and experts in health economics involved in the study.

This research highlights our strong commitment to providing the best possible care for Queenslanders.

We hope that further funding will allow us to demonstrate the value of this treatment approach to a broader international audience.”

Professor Adam Irwin

DIRECT was funded by MRFF Rapid Applied Research Translation Program Grants administered through Health Translation Queensland, and was conducted at the Herston Infectious Diseases Institute in collaboration with Metro North Health, Queensland Children’s Hospital and Metro South Health.

The research is published in Intensive Care Medicine.

Source:

University of Queensland

Journal reference:

Chai, G.G., et al. (2024) Achievement of therapeutic antibiotic exposures using Bayesian dosing software in critically unwell children and adults with sepsis. Intensive Care Medicine. doi.org/10.1007/s00134-024-07353-3

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New synthetic antibiotic found to be more effective than established drugs against 'superbugs'
Key link discovered between spread of antibiotic resistance genes and drug resistance evolution
Novel genetic mechanisms of tetracycline resistance in gut bacteria discovered
Breaking through new research barriers with iPSC technology
Newly identified Enterococcus species shed light on antibiotic resistance spread
Innovative diabetes detection method with DiaNet v2, utilizing retinal imaging technology
International research collaboration leads to breakthrough in antibiotic resistance testing using DNA sequencing
Study shows how heteroresistance can act as a precursor to antibiotic resistance

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Understanding antimicrobial resistance in hospital-acquired pneumonia