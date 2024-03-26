ABT199/venetoclax synergism with thiotepa enhances cytotoxicity of chemo drugs in AML cells

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mar 26 2024Oncotarget

A new research paper was published in Oncotarget's Volume 15 on March 14, 2024, entitled, "ABT199/venetoclax synergism with thiotepa enhances the cytotoxicity of fludarabine, cladribine and busulfan in AML cells."

ABT199/venetoclax, an inhibitor of the pro-survival BCL-2 protein, has improved AML treatment. Its efficacy in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), when combined with other chemotherapeutic drugs, has not been thoroughly investigated. In this new study, researchers Benigno C. Valdez, Bin Yuan, David Murray, Jeremy L. Ramdial, Uday Popat, Yago Nieto, and Borje S. Andersson from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the University of Alberta demonstrate the synergistic cytotoxicity of ABT199/venetoclax with the DNA alkylator thiotepa (Thio) in AML cells. 

"The results may provide relevant information for the design of clinical trials using these drugs to circumvent recognized drug-resistance mechanisms when used as part of pre-transplant conditioning regimens for AML patients undergoing allogenic HSCT."

Cleavage of Caspase 3, PARP1 and HSP90, as well as increased Annexin V positivity, suggest potent activation of apoptosis by this two-drug combination; increased levels of γ-H2AX, P-CHK1 (S317), P-CHK2 (S19) and P-SMC1 (S957) indicate an enhanced DNA damage response. Likewise, the increased level of P-SAPK/JNK (T183/Y185) and decreased P-PI3Kp85 (Y458) suggest enhanced activation of stress signaling pathways. These molecular readouts were synergistically enhanced when ABT199/venetoclax and Thio were combined with fludarabine, cladribine and busulfan. 

Related Stories

The five-drug combination decreased the levels of BCL-2, BCL-xL and MCL-1, suggesting its potential clinical relevance in overcoming ABT199/venetoclax resistance. Moreover, this combination is active against P53-negative and FLT3-ITD-positive cell lines. Enhanced activation of apoptosis was observed in leukemia patient-derived cell samples exposed to the five-drug combination, suggesting a clinical relevance. 

"The results provide a rationale for clinical trials using these two- and five-drug combinations as part of a conditioning regimen for AML patients undergoing HSCT."

Source:

Oncotarget

Journal reference:

Valdez, B. C., et al. (2024). ABT199/venetoclax synergism with thiotepa enhances the cytotoxicity of fludarabine, cladribine and busulfan in AML cells. Oncotarget. doi.org/10.18632/oncotarget.28563.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

RNA sequencing analysis feasible for diagnosis of molecular subtypes in pediatric B-ALL
Next-gen BTK degrader could help overcome treatment resistance in chronic lymphocytic leukemia
Concomitant pharmacotherapy overcomes immunotherapy challenges in aggressive blood cancer
Groundbreaking atlas maps over 80 blood stem cell types
Innovative therapy targets and destroys leukemia stem cells
European experts publish recommendations for treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in adults
Study reveals genetic variant linked to increased risk of leukemia in Hispanic/Latino children
Dr. Chao Ma: Pioneering 'Leukemia-on-a-Chip' for CAR T Cell Therapy at SLAS 2024

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Novel approach improves CAR T-cell therapy efficacy against acute myeloid leukemia