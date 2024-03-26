Machine learning identifies trauma patients benefiting from tranexamic acid treatment

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mar 26 2024Osaka University

Researchers from Osaka University use machine learning to identify patients more likely to survive traumatic injury if treated with tranexamic acid.

Worldwide, approximately 4.5 million people die of traumatic injury every year. Many of these patients die from blood loss.

Early treatment with a drug called tranexamic acid stops excessive bleeding by reducing the body's ability to break down blood clots. However, tranexamic acid can cause unnecessary drug side effects in patients who do not need it, so it is necessary to select truly effective target patients based on objective criteria.

Now, in a study published in Critical Care, researchers from Osaka University have addressed this treatment challenge by identifying subgroups of trauma patients who are more likely to survive if treated with tranexamic acid. The team found these subgroups by examining trauma patients who shared similar traits (also known as phenotypes).

We identified eight different trauma phenotypes, and then we evaluated the benefits of tranexamic acid treatment based on these phenotypes. We found subgroups of patients with significantly lower in-hospital mortality when they received tranexamic acid. We also found subgroups of patients who received no benefit from treatment."

Jotaro Tachino, lead author

The team used machine learning model to help categorize trauma patients into these subgroups. Using this technique, researchers processed information from over 50,000 patients in the Japan Trauma Data Bank and then analyzed patterns associated with trauma, treatment, and survival.

The team found an association between trauma phenotypes and in-hospital mortality, indicating that treatment with TXA could potentially influence this relationship.

The researchers say "Trauma patients are a heterogeneous population with injuries that vary greatly in type and severity. This makes it difficult to predict how effective a treatment will be in an individual patient". "We hope our results will help individual trauma patients receive more personalized care as well as improve the quality of care for all trauma patients."

Given the high death toll from traumatic injury, strategies that improve survival are essential for patients and their families. This research is a key step in optimizing tranexamic acid use in trauma patients.

Source:

Osaka University

Journal reference:

Tachino, J., et al. (2024) Association between tranexamic acid administration and mortality based on the trauma phenotype: a retrospective analysis of a nationwide trauma registry in Japan. Critical Caredoi.org/10.1186/s13054-024-04871-w.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

How did machine learning models perform in identifying hepatitis in patients with diabetes?
New machine learning model uses MRI scans to predict psychosis onset
Emerging trends in wearable breath sensors aim at personalized healthcare solutions
Largest study using machine learning in neuroimaging sets new benchmark for major depression diagnosis
Optimizing hospital patient safety: Machine learning model enhances early warning system performance
UVA scientists develop new approach to machine learning for identifying heart drug
Deep learning and machine learning prognostic models for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
Machine learning model to determine associations between metabolic syndrome and lactation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study reveals breakthrough in non-invasive detection of endometrial cancer