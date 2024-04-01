How primary care is being disrupted: A video primer

Apr 1 2024KFF Health News
How Primary Care Is Being Disrupted

More than 100 million Americans don't have regular access to primary care, a number that has nearly doubled since 2014. Yet demand for primary care is up, spurred partly by record enrollment in Affordable Care Act plans. Under pressure from increased demand, consolidation, and changing patient expectations, the model of care no longer means visiting the same doctor for decades.

KFF Health News senior correspondent Julie Appleby breaks down what is happening — and what it means for patients.

This article was reprinted from khn.org, a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF - the independent source for health policy research, polling, and journalism.
KFF Health News

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
