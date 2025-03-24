Patients value trust and continuity over quick access to primary care

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
American Academy of Family PhysiciansMar 24 2025

Background and goal: This study focuses on how primary care patients balance the trade-off between continuity of care and access to timely appointments. It examines whether patients prefer to wait longer to see their own primary care physician (PCP) or prefer to see another clinician for faster care.

Study approach: Researchers analyzed data from a cross-sectional online survey of adult primary care patients in Michigan. Patients were presented with scenarios in the survey for different visit types-annual checkups, chronic and mental health follow-ups, new symptoms, and urgent concerns-and asked to choose among three options: see only their PCP, prefer their PCP but willing to see another clinician, or see the first available clinician. 

Results: 2,319 questionnaires were included in the analysis. 

  • Over one-half of patients preferred their PCP for annual checkups, chronic condition follow-up, and mental health follow-ups. Patients were willing to wait 3-4 weeks to see their PCP for sensitive exams (68.2%), new mental health concerns (58.9%), and new concerns about chronic conditions (61.1%).

  • Only 7.2% of patients were willing to wait for their PCP for urgent concerns while most preferred the soonest available clinician​.

Why it matters: As urgent care rises and health systems prioritize rapid access over continuity, this study suggests these shifts may not align with patient preferences, which emphasize trust and continuity over convenience. 

Source:

American Academy of Family Physicians

Journal reference:

Shumer, G., et al. (2025). Convenience or Continuity: When Are Patients Willing to Wait to See Their Own Doctor? The Annals of Family Medicine. doi.org/10.1370/afm.240299.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

States facing doctor shortages ease licensing rules for foreign-trained physicians
Aspirin may help prevent cancer spread by stimulating the immune system
Misdiagnosis of autoimmune diseases leads to long-term patient impact
Millions in US live in places where doctors don’t practice and telehealth doesn’t reach
Marty Makary, often wrong as pandemic critic, is poised to lead the FDA he railed against
The brain-gut microbiota axis: Impact on mental health & potential treatment avenues
Research shows only half of emergency visits align with doctor’s assessment
Research highlights medication adherence challenges for former prisoners

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Thought inflation was bad? Health insurance premiums are rising even faster