Patients value trust and continuity over quick access to primary care

Background and goal: This study focuses on how primary care patients balance the trade-off between continuity of care and access to timely appointments. It examines whether patients prefer to wait longer to see their own primary care physician (PCP) or prefer to see another clinician for faster care.

Study approach: Researchers analyzed data from a cross-sectional online survey of adult primary care patients in Michigan. Patients were presented with scenarios in the survey for different visit types-annual checkups, chronic and mental health follow-ups, new symptoms, and urgent concerns-and asked to choose among three options: see only their PCP, prefer their PCP but willing to see another clinician, or see the first available clinician.

Results: 2,319 questionnaires were included in the analysis.

Over one-half of patients preferred their PCP for annual checkups, chronic condition follow-up, and mental health follow-ups. Patients were willing to wait 3-4 weeks to see their PCP for sensitive exams (68.2%), new mental health concerns (58.9%), and new concerns about chronic conditions (61.1%).

Only 7.2% of patients were willing to wait for their PCP for urgent concerns while most preferred the soonest available clinician​.

Why it matters: As urgent care rises and health systems prioritize rapid access over continuity, this study suggests these shifts may not align with patient preferences, which emphasize trust and continuity over convenience.