Maternal grandmothers play crucial role in buffering grandchildren's adversity

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 25 2024Turun yliopisto (University of Turku)

A study conducted at the University of Turku in Finland shows that investment by maternal grandmothers can improve the well-being of grandchildren who have faced adversities in life. The positive effects can last well into adulthood.

Investment by maternal grandmothers is likely to reduce emotional and behavioral problems in children resulting from adverse childhood experiences. These experiences may include the death or alcohol problem of a loved one, for example.

The support may take the form of childcare or financial assistance. Support given by other grandparents was not found to have an equivalent effect.

The results show that support given by maternal grandmothers can improve the well-being of children who have experienced adversities in life. The positive effects could be expected to last into adulthood."

Samuli Helle, Senior Researcher, University of Turku

The study is based on data from a survey which was responded by 1,197 English and Welsh adolescents aged 11-16 years.

"The effects of adversities during the sensitive periods of development in childhood can last long into adulthood. They can manifest in adulthood, for example, in a higher risk of premature death and a lower likelihood of having children," says Helle.

Evolutionary biology suggests that grandparental investment in raising grandchildren has developed as a result of natural selection to give offspring a better chance of survival in challenging environments. However, there has been little research done on the extent of the positive impact of grandparental investment on the development of grandchildren, and the results have been mixed.

Source:

Turun yliopisto (University of Turku)

Journal reference:

Helle, S., et al. (2024). Investment by maternal grandmother buffers children against the impacts of adverse early life experiences. Scientific Reports. doi.org/10.1038/s41598-024-56760-5.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Expanding research and clinical options for children with cancer
Maternal diabetes linked to a slight increase in ADHD risk in children
Blood protein could be a potential biomarker for delayed concussion recovery in children
Study reveals age-specific differences in nasal cells' response to SARS-CoV-2
Study links pneumonia transmission in seniors to contact with young children
Vosoritide's first phase 2 study shows increased growth in children with hypochondroplasia
Study explores parents' struggle with children's avid eating behaviors
Prenatal cannabis use disorder linked to increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in offspring

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study shows association between childhood loneliness and first-episode psychosis