Study highlights differences in pancreatic cancer cells based on location

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 30 2024Houston Methodist

A new study has found that pancreatic cancer cells are different based on their location in the pancreas, providing new information about tumors that could lead to better targeted treatments.

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is an aggressive cancer, and the diagnosis has dramatically increased over the last decade. It is currently the seventh leading cause of cancer deaths in men and women globally and projected to be the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths world-wide by 2030. This increase is due to several factors such as an increase in obesity and diabetes.

Houston Methodist's section chief of gastrointestinal medical oncology, Dr. Maen Abdelrahim, served as first and concept generating author for the article titled, "Comparative molecular profiling of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma of the head versus body and tail," published in NPJ Precision Oncology, an online journal in the Nature family of publications. The research team discovered that the anatomical location of the pancreatic tumor is a contributing factor for the outcomes of systematic therapy interventions.

Abdelrahim and his collaborators established a hypothesis that there is a difference in microenvironments of tumors in the pancreatic head versus the body and tail, particularly the immunotherapy receptors found on each section of the pancreas.

By focusing on biology around the tumor and taking its location on the pancreas into account we can better evaluate our treatment options. Rather than treating patients under the umbrella of pancreatic malignancy, a shift to a tumor location-based model can seriously alter how clinicians set up preliminary treatment plans."

Dr. Maen Abdelrahim, Houston Methodist's section chief of gastrointestinal medical oncology

The team hopes this finding will help clinicians develop a more specific treatment plan and improve patient outcomes.

Abdelrahim's collaborators on this study were Benjamine A. Weinberg, Adbullah Esmail, Anup Kasi, Nestor F. Esnaola, Joanne Xiu, and Yasmine Baca.

The Cockrell Foundation and Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation support this research.

Source:

Houston Methodist

Journal reference:

Abdelrahim, M., et al. (2024). Comparative molecular profiling of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma of the head versus body and tail. Npj Precision Oncology. doi.org/10.1038/s41698-024-00571-4.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New technique allows scientists to study the fatty contents of cancer cells
FDA approval of Anktiva heralds a new era in the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer
First UK real-world study shows promise for sacituzumab govitecan in metastatic breast cancer
New blood test shows promise in early detection of ovarian cancer
Study unveils novel bladder cancer diagnostic model based on key mitochondrial genes
New sustainable diagnostic approach offers precision cancer testing with minimal environmental impact
MONET: New AI tool enhances medical imaging with deep learning and text analysis
Study links air pollution to increased colorectal cancer risk through DNA changes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Breast cancer survivors at higher risk of developing second cancers