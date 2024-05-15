Predicting meniscus tear risk with radiomics

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
May 15 2024Wiley

New research indicates that various features assessed through imaging tests can reveal an individual's risk of developing meniscus tears, which is one of the most common knee injuries.

The study, which is published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Research, was based on the use of radiomics, which unveils imperceptible patterns in medical images. Investigators used magnetic resonance images from 215 people with intact menisci at the start of the study who had 4-year meniscal status data.

Over 4 years, 34 participants developed meniscus tears. Use of radiomics at the start of the study correctly classified 24 of these 34 cases and 172 of 181 controls with a sensitivity of 70.6% and a specificity of 95.0%. Therefore, the technique provides sensitive and quantitative measures of meniscus alterations that could help clinicians know when to intervene to safeguard against meniscus tears.

Understanding meniscus tear risk through radiomics opens new possibilities for proactive knee health management, offering clinicians a valuable tool to anticipate and prevent such injuries," said

Matthew Harkey, PhD, ATC, corresponding author of Michigan State University

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Villagran, M, et al. (2024) Radiomic features of the medial meniscus predicts incident destabilizing meniscal tears: Data from the osteoarthritis initiative. Journal of Orthopaedic Research. doi.org/10.1002/jor.25851.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Columbia researchers secure $38.95 million ARPA-H contract to build a living knee replacement
New project aims to engineer live joints for osteoarthritis treatment
Blood test predicts knee osteoarthritis eight years before tell-tale signs of the disease
Calcium crystal deposits linked to worsening knee osteoarthritis, study finds
Rice University bioengineers receive $1.4M to combat osteoarthritis
More patients are losing their doctors — and trust in the primary care system
They were shot at the super bowl parade — and might have bullets in their bodies forever
Nose cartilage-based knee joint treatment project receives €2.3 million funding

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Updated recommendations for management of people with hip and knee osteoarthritis